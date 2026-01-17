SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Lily Trantow
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Tom and Thea Trantow
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Golf, Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Golf
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The memories made and the people I’ve met
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
All the walking up and down hills on the golf course
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The tradition of getting Dairy Queen after golf matches
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Need To Breathe
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Scotland
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“How To Train Your Dragon
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Race To The Edge
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Choir, Computers
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Photography, Reading, Drawing
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Chipotle
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Shaelin Trantow
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend an in-state college for Communication Design with a minor in Spanish