SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Lily Trantow

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Tom and Thea Trantow

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Golf, Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Golf

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The memories made and the people I’ve met

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

All the walking up and down hills on the golf course

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The tradition of getting Dairy Queen after golf matches

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Need To Breathe

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Scotland

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“How To Train Your Dragon

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Race To The Edge

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Choir, Computers

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Photography, Reading, Drawing

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Chipotle

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Shaelin Trantow

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend an in-state college for Communication Design with a minor in Spanish