Mary Ann Centers was called home to be with the Lord on January 15, 2026. Born Mary Ann Caplinger on May 1, 1932 in West Union, Ohio to Adrienne and Albert Caplinger, she was the eldest of seven children.

She professed her life to Christ at an early age and was a faithful servant to Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was a dedicated member of the Covenant of Peace Church, Eaton, Ohio. Over the years, she served in several capacities within the church and cherished the many friendships with fellow members. Mary Ann stated, attending church was her favorite activity.

Mary Ann married her high school sweetheart, Robert A. Kirker in May 1950, one day after graduation from West Union High School, West Union, Ohio. They shared 46 years together until his passing, in 1997. She and Thomas “Tommy” Centers were married in 2003 and shared 12 yrs together before his passing in 2015. She and James Arnett were married in 2016, sharing eight years until his passing in 2024.

Mary Ann was the beloved and conscientious office manager for Fitzwater Tree Service, later named Fitzwater Tree & Lawn Care. She began her career in 1961 and retired after 47 years of employment. She was a dedicated employee with an eye for ensuring perfection and was a treasured member of the Fitzwater team.

Mary Ann cherished her family and friends. She maintained those close friendships throughout her lifetime. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Robert A Kirker, Jr.’ infant sister Geneva Ruth Caplinger; and brother Raymond Albert Caplinger.

She is survived by son, Randy Kirker (MaryJane); sister Eva Jean Poe (Ivan); sister Roberta Judy Alexander; brother Robert Jerry Caplinger (Charlene); sister Wanda Sue Magnus; and nieces and nephews.

A sincere thank you to Pastor Ken and Angel Harbaum, Larry and Jenny Fitzwater, David and Pam Furlong, Rick and Suzanne Pease, Bob and Connie Bair, Tom Haynes and Hospice of Dayton.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 19, 2026 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at noon at Covenant of Peace Church, 4745 US. Route 127, Eaton, Ohio with Pastor Ken Harbaum officiating. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at the West Union Cemetery in West Union, Ohio.

Gard Funeral Home, Eaton and Lafferty Funeral Home, West Union are assisting with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to: Covenant of Peace PO Box 367 Eaton, OH 45320 (online: copiminstries.org) Hospice of Dayton 367 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH 45420 (online: ohiohospice.org).

Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.