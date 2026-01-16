By Julia McCane-Knox

As January settles in, your local library invites you to stay warm, curious, and connected with a full lineup of programs designed for all ages and interests. Whether you are looking for hands-on creativity, early learning opportunities, or engaging activities for teens and adults, you will find welcoming spaces and enriching experiences throughout the week of January 18-24.

All month long, you can take advantage of ongoing programs that encourage creativity and practical learning. At the Manchester Library, Take-Home Craft Kits are available for all ages, giving you the chance to create with loved ones from the comfort of your own home. At the North Adams Library, adults can explore Budget-Friendly Recipes, Cooking Ideas, and Shopping Tips throughout January, offering helpful guidance for stretching your grocery budget, while still enjoying satisfying meals. These ongoing programs provide flexible ways for you to learn and get crafty on your own schedule.

The week begins on Tuesday, January 20, with Storytime at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library. If you have preschoolers ages 0–5, this is a wonderful opportunity for you to introduce them to stories, songs, and early literacy activities in a friendly group setting that supports learning through play.

On Wednesday, January 21, Storytime continues at 11 a.m. at both the Peebles Library and the Manchester Library, giving families multiple options to attend. Later in the afternoon, children ages 6–11 can visit the Peebles Library at 2:30 p.m. for Smorgasbord Makerspace, where hands-on exploration and creativity take center stage. At 3 p.m., the North Adams Library offers STEAM Adventures for ages 6-11, providing a chance for you to build snow globes. Also, at 3 p.m., teens can visit the Manchester Library for Bad Art, where the goal of the program is to have fun and create art in a judgement-free zone!

Thursday, January 22, brings a full day of activities across several locations. Storytime begins at 11 a.m. at the West Union Library for preschoolers. Then, children ages 6–11 can get creative during Crafternoon at 2:30 p.m. at the Manchester Library. Families can also head to the Peebles Library at 3:30 p.m. for Movie Afternoon. Relax and enjoy complimentary popcorn and drinks as you watch a family-friendly movie. Later in the evening, preschoolers can catch Storytime at 5 p.m. at the Manchester Library, offering another chance for families to share stories together.

The day wraps up at 5:30 p.m., at the North Adams and West Union Libraries. Adults can join us for Book Club, where you can enjoy great conversation and book-themed snacks!

On Saturday, January 24, you can discover the flavors and health benefits of herbal Teas. Try a variety of samples and check out some books on the topic at 11 a.m. at the North Adams Library, open to all ages.

With so many opportunities to learn, create, and connect, your library is the perfect place to make January both productive and enjoyable. We invite you to visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for any questions about our services, resources, or events. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – 937-544-2591. See you soon!