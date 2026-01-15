News Release

Thirty graduates of Southern State’s Practical Nursing program were recognized during a December 11 pinning ceremony at the college’s Central Campus in Hillsboro.

Graduate Morgyn Coyle opened the evening ceremony, followed by administrative greetings from SSCC President Dr. Nicole Roades and SSCC Dean of Health Sciences Dr. Julianne Krebs. Family and friends participated in the pinning of graduates followed by Taylor Cluxton delivering closing remarks.

The 2025 Practical Nursing graduating class includes (*denotes college honors):

From Adams County : *Taylor Cluxton, Isabelle Grooms, and Kyle Tolle

: *Taylor Cluxton, Isabelle Grooms, and Kyle Tolle From Brown County: Lizabeth Cox, Ava Fist, Elizabeth Hubbard, Sosha Light, *Sophia Michas, Kamryn Price, Julia Starrett, Rebeca Teegarden, and *Serene Walker

From Clermont County: Brittany Krauk, Lauren McCullah, Emily McKeehan, Karissa Requardt, and Alexis Singleton

From Clinton County: *Morgyn Coyle and Makayla Mandelstein

From Fayette County: Allison Ervin, Makayla Gentry, and *Alaina Jackson

From Hamilton County: Gabrielle Harris

From Highland County: Kelly Cain, Kelly Harrison, Alyssa Kendall, Jerry Lewis, and Tori Watson

From Pickaway County: Katie Conrad

Dr. Krebs offered the graduates a final charge – “Graduates, the curriculum you have completed is grounded in seven core competencies, with caring interwoven throughout. As we honor your achievements, I encourage you to continue to develop your capacity for caring and to remain watchful for the wonders around you.”

“Be alert, prepared, and attentive. Do not become so busy doing that you miss the wonders inherent in nursing practice. Embrace and embody the true Art of Caring – the intentional, compassionate expression of nursing beyond technical skill. It is the ability to see the person behind the patient—their fears, hopes, strengths, and vulnerabilities—and to respond in a way that brings comfort, dignity, and connection,” added Dr. Krebs.

“Find your passion, let it fuel your practice, and give patients and families the care they deserve—you will be rewarded with joy,” Dr. Krebs said.

Congratulations to the 2025 graduates of the Practical Nursing program.

For more information about Southern State’s nursing program, please visit www.sscc.edu/academics/programs/health-sciences.shtml.

To learn more about Southern State Community College, please call 1-800-628-7722 or visit www.sscc.edu.

Spring semester begins January 12, 2026 and registration is underway.