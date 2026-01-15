By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Chamber of Commerce marked a historic milestone Wednesday morning, January 7, as it introduced the inaugural class of its newly established Hall of Fame during the Chamber’s annual meeting. The ceremony, held as part of the regularly scheduled ACCOC annual meeting, brought together business leaders, elected officials, family members, and community supporters to recognize individuals whose lives and careers have left a lasting impact on Adams County.

Chamber representatives explained that the Hall of Fame was designed to honor individuals not for a single achievement, but for a lifetime of meaningful influence. Nominees must have a strong and lasting connection to Adams County through long-term residency, professional leadership, or civic involvement that directly benefited the community. Each year, up to three individuals may be inducted, with no more than two living honorees and one posthumous selection, ensuring the recognition remains both selective and distinguished. The selection process is handled by independent volunteers, including chamber professionals from outside the local area, with Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers excluded from judging.

The inaugural class includes C. Robert “Bob” Blake, Mary Jane Campbell, and the late Harold Franklin Baxla, each representing a different path of service but sharing a common commitment to Adams County and its people.

Bob Blake, a lifelong Adams County resident, was recognized for more than six decades of service through his profession, public office, and community involvement. Born near Seaman in 1936, Blake returned home after earning his pharmacy degree from the University of Cincinnati College of Pharmacy and purchased Blake Pharmacy on the Courthouse Square in West Union in 1961. Over the years, the pharmacy became a fixture in the community, known for personal service, familiarity with customers, and a philosophy rooted in treating people with respect and care.

Blake’s influence extended beyond his business. He served on West Union Village Council and later as mayor during the 1980s, working on local governance and economic development. His leadership also reached the state and national level within the pharmacy profession. Blake served as president of the Ohio Pharmacists Association from 1986 to 1987 and later as president of the National Community Pharmacists Association. He was a regular presence in Washington, D.C., advocating for community pharmacists and rural communities like those in Adams County.

His family legacy in pharmacy continues today, with multiple generations entering the profession. During the ceremony, Blake’s lifetime of service was described as a combination of professional excellence, civic leadership, and quiet mentorship that influenced countless individuals across the county.

Mary Jane Campbell, the second inductee, was honored for a career defined by public service, organizational leadership, and volunteer commitment. Campbell was born in Glouster, Ohio, and grew up with values centered on hard work and responsibility. After graduating from Ohio University, she was recruited to Adams County to serve as director of Adams County Human Services, now known as Job and Family Services.

In that role, Campbell oversaw critical programs including human services and child support and also served for a time as director of Wilson’s Children’s Home. One of the most defining moments of her public career came during the devastating floods of 1997, when she played a key role in coordinating assistance for families affected by the disaster. Her leadership during that period helped residents navigate emergency services and access essential support.

Campbell later transitioned to the private sector, working in human resources at MACA Plastics in Adams County and Techni-Trim in Maysville, Kentucky. She and her husband, Tom, also operated a small business together, preserving and selling commercial artifacts to collectors worldwide. In the early 2000s, Campbell returned to community-focused work as office manager for the Law Office of Danny Bubp before opening her own tax service business in 2015. Through that work, she mentored small business owners and entrepreneurs, helping them understand finances and build sustainable operations.

Her service extended well beyond her professional roles. Campbell has served as treasurer for numerous organizations, including the Adams County Arts Council and local political organizations, and has been involved in many successful campaigns. She has also contributed significantly through grant writing, helping local groups turn ideas into funded projects that benefit the community. In 2021, she was elected to West Union Village Council and was later selected by her peers as council president.

Following the ceremony, Campbell reflected on the honor in an interview, saying, “It is such an honor, and I’m still shocked. It also makes me feel good that all of the years I’ve donated on over 13 different boards and tried to help businesses get started were recognized. It makes me feel good that people know it was good intentions and that I tried.”

The third inductee, Harold Franklin Baxla, was honored posthumously for a life defined by service, integrity, and quiet generosity. Baxla was born in 1922 and grew up during a time when hard work was a necessity. Despite not completing an eighth-grade education, he built a successful life rooted in leadership and dedication. He served in the United States Army during World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge, an experience that shaped his character and values.

After returning home, Baxla became a lifelong farmer and operated Baxla Tractor Sales for 53 years. He earned a reputation for honesty and dependability and was widely respected throughout the community. He also served on the board of directors for First State Bank and was active in the American Legion in Seaman and Winchester.

Though Baxla passed away in 1999, stories of his generosity and support for others continue to surface. His family accepted the honor on his behalf during the ceremony. His granddaughter, Amy Jo Queen, spoke following the induction, saying the recognition meant a great deal to the family. “This is a very special day for our family. To know that his memory still lives on and that future generations will see the role he played in Adams County business and development means a lot to us,” she said.

Chamber representatives noted that the inaugural Hall of Fame class reflects the purpose of the recognition, honoring lives well lived and legacies that continue to inspire. The Chamber plans to continue the Hall of Fame annually as a way to preserve and celebrate the history and leadership that have shaped Adams County.