News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently awarded a grant to the pre-apprenticeship training program at Foundations for the Trades in nearby Portsmouth, Ohio. This state-recognized program prepares participants for careers in the skilled construction trades through structured instruction, safety training, employability skills, and exposure to multiple trade disciplines, helping individuals transition into registered apprenticeships and long-term employment.

“This grant reflects our Foundation’s strong belief in the value of skilled trades and workforce development,” said Linda Stepp, President of the Adams County Community Foundation. “Through our Neighbors Helping Neighbors Campaign, we are proud to support programs that create real opportunities for our residents. Thanks to our generous donors, this award represents our 59th grant, and it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to investing in people and pathways that strengthen Adams County.”

ACCF Board Member John Condon emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the local economy. “There is a critical and growing need for skilled workers in the trades, and programs like this provide a practical, career-focused solution” Condon said. “We are grateful to Paul Worley, Director of Adams County Economic Development, for coordinating this effort and helping connect Adams County students with meaningful training opportunities that lead directly to workforce entry. We are also grateful to our donors who make these awards possible.”

The ACCF grant will be used to assist three Adams County students with the purchase of trade-specific equipment, removing a key barrier to participation and helping ensure they are properly prepared as they begin their careers in the trades.

Worley added that the next pre-apprenticeship class is forming now and the sign-up deadline is January 29. Classes are two evenings per week, for 16 weeks, from 5 – 9 p.m. For more information and learn how to sign up for the next class go to www.fftohio.org or call (740) 529-1487. For more information about the Adams County Community Foundation visit www.accfo.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at PO Box 185, West Union, Oh, phone 937-544-8659