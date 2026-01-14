By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

After more than three decades of service to Adams County, Liz Lafferty is retiring from the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, closing a chapter defined by advocacy, innovation, and a deep commitment to ensuring individuals with developmental disabilities have opportunities to thrive.

Lafferty’s career with the Board of DD spanned 33 years, a period of significant change in how services are delivered and how individuals with disabilities are supported in their homes, workplaces, and communities. During that time, she helped shape programs that emphasized independence, employment, and inclusion, often long before those concepts became standard practice.

Looking back, Lafferty said one of her proudest accomplishments came through her work in adult services, particularly in creating employment opportunities. “My biggest accomplishment was creating employment opportunities for 70 individuals with disabilities,” she said. For 22 years, she served as Adult Services Director, a role that required building business relationships throughout southern Ohio to bring contracted work into Venture Productions.

That work was intentional and long term. “Job training for competitive community employment was top priority as well as paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in wages,” Lafferty said. Those efforts provided individuals not only with income, but with structure, confidence, and a sense of purpose. For many families, the ability to see a loved one earn a paycheck represented independence that once seemed out of reach.

When Lafferty began her career, services for individuals with developmental disabilities looked very different than they do today. She credits the expansion of Medicaid Waivers as one of the most impactful changes she witnessed. “The Medicaid Waivers were a total game changer for individuals wanting to live independently and for families that need help caring for their family member,” she said.

The waiver system allowed trained and certified providers to deliver services in homes and throughout the community, creating flexibility and support that had not previously existed. According to Lafferty, those services offered families much needed respite while also giving individuals greater access to employment, recreation, and social opportunities. “Providers that are trained and certified to provide services and supports both in the home and in the community offer much needed respite and much needed opportunities for people to work, live and play in their community,” she said.

Lafferty’s tenure was not without challenges. One of the most demanding periods came when Medicaid regulations required Venture Productions to become privatized. Under the new rules, the county board could no longer both authorize and deliver Medicaid services, forcing a complete structural change.

At the same time, Adams County faced a major financial setback. The loss of two power plants resulted in a tax revenue reduction of more than $650,000 annually. “With the loss of both power plants and a tax revenue deduction of over $650,000 annually, this was put on high priority,” Lafferty said.

The transition had to be completed quickly and carefully. In just one year, Venture Productions moved from being an adult vocational training center to a private Medicaid agency provider. Lafferty said the process reshaped her leadership approach at every level. “This shaped my leadership on all levels as the county board needed to be sure the employees were transitioned to the private sector without breaks in health coverage, wages and their retirement system,” she said. Equally important was ensuring continuity of care. “The individuals we were providing services to saw no difference in their vocational services.”

Collaboration with community partners was a consistent theme throughout Lafferty’s career. The Board of DD works closely with multiple organizations, including service coordination teams, the Family and Children First Council, and the county-wide transition team that serves both local school districts. Lafferty described these partnerships as essential. “All of these meetings are essential for the health and wellness of children living in Adams County,” she said.

Transition services for students approaching graduation held particular importance. “Transition services are so important for high school students that are getting ready to graduate,” Lafferty said. Through the transition team, students are connected with agencies and supports before leaving school, helping prevent service gaps and easing the move into adulthood.

As she reflected on leadership in the developmental disabilities field, Lafferty emphasized the importance of financial knowledge and practical management skills. “Business and finance qualities are the most essential for the DD field,” she said. “Each county board is running a business and trying to stretch every dollar to better serve our individuals and families.”

Balancing limited resources with growing needs is an ongoing challenge. “It is a gentle balance between wants and needs based on what the annual budget allows and the increases in Medicaid rates that the county board has no control over but is responsible for paying our share,” she said.

When asked about moments that stood out personally, Lafferty said it was difficult to narrow them down. “I have so many success stories,” she said. One of those involved helping Maria Sexton sing the National Anthem at a Cincinnati Reds game, an achievement that took several years of persistence. “That was another WOW moment and took several years to get accomplished,” she said.

Other meaningful milestones included seeing an individual with a disability serve on the Adams County Board of DD, a powerful example of inclusion and leadership. Lafferty also pointed to the relocation of the county board and the purchase of a historic building that now serves as its permanent home. “Moving the county board and being able to purchase the historic building for our forever agency home was a huge financial win,” she said.

Her final major project before retirement was The Precinct Cafe, a community coffee shop designed to employ people with disabilities. The idea emerged in response to job losses during the pandemic and aligned with the Employment First philosophy. “This ‘Employment First’ project took 14 months of my life to research, design and deliver so the ultimate goal of getting people with disabilities back working in their communities after the pandemic could be achieved,” Lafferty said. “It worked.”

As she steps into retirement, Lafferty knows her daily routine will change. “Retirement will definitely look different as I have always arrived to work at 7 am,” she said. While she is leaving her formal role, she has no intention of stepping away from advocacy. “I consider myself a friend to all of the people that receive services from the county board,” she said.

Lafferty said she plans to remain a supporter of the disability community and the Board of DD’s mission. “I will always be the cheerleader helping to move the disability field forward to better serve our individuals and families,” she said.

Reflecting on her career, Lafferty described a journey shaped by passion and purpose. “Passion equals purpose and my passion for people with disabilities has given me purpose for 33 years,” she said. “Truly a blessed career.”

For Adams County, Liz Lafferty’s retirement marks the end of an era defined by thoughtful leadership, expanded opportunity, and a belief that inclusion strengthens the entire community. The programs she helped build and the lives she helped influence will continue to reflect her dedication for years to come.