By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

High school basketball fans, the day you have waited for all year is almost here. On Saturday, January 17, North Adams High School will again be the host for the 13th annual Coach Young Classic, honoring the memory and legacy of Coach Dave Young.

The Classic is a top-notch basketball invitational, bringing together some of the top programs in southeast Ohio. More than just a competition, the Coach Young Classic celebrates community, sportsmanship and opportunity. All proceeds from the gate go directly to support scholarships for local students, helping to further education through the power of athletics.

The schedule for Saturday’s all-day event includes seven boys games and one girls game.

• 10 a.m.- Ripley vs. Blanchester (Boys)

• 11:30 a.m.- West Union vs. Portsmouth Clay (Boys)

• 1 p.m.- Manchester vs. Western Latham (Boys)

• 2:30 p.m.- Whiteoak vs. Georgetown (Boys)

• 4 p.m.- Peebles vs. Norwood (Boys)

• 5:30 p.m.- Eastern Brown vs. Williamsburg (Boys)

• 7 p.m.- North Adams vs. Williamsburg (Girls)

• 8:30 p.m.- North Adams vs. Minford (Boys)

Admission is $10 per person, good for all eight games, with no passes being accepted.