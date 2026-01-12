News Release

A new partnership of Adams County public and nonprofit leaders has launched a long-term plan to leverage the region’s unique natural assets, reflect the area’s heritage, and promote an even greater sustainable and thriving future.

The initial meeting of the Adams County Natural Lands Working Group was held in December and established a shared understanding of the current situation related to natural lands, local livelihoods, and the goal of closer alignment between county leadership and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) in Ohio.

The Working Group, made up of local governmental and TNC leaders, plans additional meetings in 2026 as well as continued conversations with residents, businesses, and other local stakeholders to help shape priorities, review and improve financial arrangements, and develop a coordinated work plan.

The Nature Conservancy, with locally based partners, manages The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System, known to local visitors and tourists alike for its hiking, hunting, fishing, water-based, and other outdoor recreational activities and engagement with local organizations.

With a focus on conservation, public access, economic development, and community benefit, the Adams County Natural Lands Working Group’s agenda emphasizes building trust, reviewing financial arrangements, clarifying roles, and identifying shared priorities and collaborative opportunities in land management, education, recreation, and policy.

In a joint statement from the Adams County Commissioners — Barbara Moore Holt, Kelly Jones, and Jason Hayslip — the Working Group’s mission is further shown as aligning with local goals:

“Our role as Commissioners is to advocate for Adams County residents first, always. The Natural Lands Working Group gives us a structured way to ensure conservation efforts are aligned with local priorities, fiscal responsibility, and community impact not just good intentions.”

The Adams County region is known for its biodiversity and scenic beauty, especially within The Edge of Appalachia Preserve System, which attracts visitors and supports the local economy.

“We’re inspired by the proactive leadership in Adams County, said Bill Stanley, director of The Nature Conservancy in Ohio. “We have a vision for a very vibrant future for this unique corner of Ohio, and by working alongside the people of Adams County, and through the Natural Lands Working Group, we will help to deliver on it. This partnership could become a model on how finding common ground can lead to durable solutions that benefit both people and nature.”

TNC’s ongoing initiatives include further investment and maintenance of miles of open trails, barter-style leases for harvesting hay, and the continued annual opening of 2,400 acres for permitted deer hunting, which includes priority access for local residents.

“In addition to what we offer through the preserve and natural lands management, The Nature Conservancy will continue to listen toward better understanding,” Stanley said. “Part of our work is to continue to provide a stable source of financial support to community members and local groups beyond our traditional mission-based investments.”

The Nature Conservancy plans to continue its investment in The Edge of Appalachia Adams County Fund, which has provided more than $192,000 in grants for programs and scholarships over the last two years, according to Stanley.

“We’re eager to learn from these investments and more importantly, to adjust our financial approaches to better advance the vision of community members and leaders,” Stanley said.

The Working Group is exploring additional partnerships that could, for example, include expanding sustainable timber harvest contracting opportunities and developing a regional recreation strategy to grow nature-based tourism in ways that support economic growth while respecting ecological integrity.

The Adams County Commissioners’ joint statement also included this vision:

“Our responsibility is to the people of Adams County. Sitting down with The Nature Conservancy allows us to clearly define how land management decisions affect our communities and to put an agreement in place that respects local interests while setting the stage for a constructive working relationship going forward.”