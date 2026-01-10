Rural Action is providing free site visits and technical assistance to landowners in 44 Ohio Counties for advice on agroforestry and wildlife habitat practices such as reforestation, forest farming, silvopasture, wildlife habitat and water quality protection through Rural Action’s Sustainable Forestry and Watersheds programs.

The Sustainable Forestry team is working with the US Forest Service on a Forest Landowner Support project to provide technical assistance on forest farming, silvopasture, invasive species management and opportunities for sustainable forest management. The Watersheds team is working with landowners to develop plans to improve aquatic in-stream habitat through streambank and floodplain reforestation, invasive species control, and other practices that benefit water quality and wildlife habitat. The landowners are encouraged to work with the US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to learn more about potential cost-share opportunities such as the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) to implement their plan to improve wildlife habitat. I reworded this a bit- The shared Rural Action, US Forest Service, and NRCS goal is to help landowners develop plans and access potential funding for the implementation of agroforestry practices, sustainable forest management, and water quality protection.

“Rural Action’s visit to our farm was incredibly helpful. They took the time to walk our land, identify trees and plants, point out invasives to remove, and help us locate the best areas for planting and future growth. As a family working to steward this small farm the guidance they gave us was the direction forward we needed. We are very grateful for their support and knowledge-it felt like a neighbor lending a helping hand.” – Aaron Wilburn, Carroll County, Ohio, Landowner.

“There are only a few moments I can think of that were as impactful in my first year as a forest farmer as Rural Action’s Forestry team visiting my farm. On the spot, I was introduced to species that I had walked past for months without realizing it, I learned more about the health of my forest than in all of the months leading up to the visit combined, and it was the greatest test of my knowledge of my land up to that point. The Forestry team’s visit equipped me with the tools I needed to have other experts out to assess specific aspects of my forest and be

ready to ask the best questions for my specific ecosystem. Finally, the NTFP/Forest Management plan they created for me afterwards has been a constant reference for me from the day I received it and, between it and the visit, I’ve done remediation work and been inspired to develop several new products for my farm. I can’t speak highly enough about Rural Action’s Sustainable Forestry Program.” – Derek Brown, Vinton County, Ohio, Landowner.

During a site visit, landowners will have the opportunity to show their property to Rural Action staff, discuss goals and challenges and identify opportunities for sustainable forest management, wildlife habitat and invasive species removal. In addition to the site visit, landowners will receive literature outlining details from the visit and next steps including This type of planning assistance can help landowners better understand their existing forest and water assets, identify new management opportunities or expand an existing enterprise.

If you are interested in technical assistance from Forestry and/or Watersheds, please complete our intake survey and provide any details that will help us best serve you. For more information about Forestry contact Andrea Miller at [email protected], and for more information about Watersheds contact Ryan Gilliom at [email protected].

Site visits are conducted from late April through early October. There is no minimum acreage to qualify for a site visit. Forestry and Watershed site visits are available in the following counties: Adams, Athens, Belmont, Brown, Carroll, Clermont, Columbiana, Coshocton, Gallia, Guernsey, Harrison, Highland, Hocking, Jackson, Jefferson, Lawrence, Mahoning, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Muskingum, Noble, Perry, Pike, Ross, Scioto, Tuscarawas, Vinton and Washington County. Watershed site visits are also available in: Ashland, Delaware, Fairfield, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Holmes, Knox, Licking, Madison, Miami, Montgomery, Pickaway, Richland, Stark and Wayne counties.

Rural Action is a regional community development organization with a 58-county footprint, working with members and community leaders on a range of quality of life, environmental and economic projects across rural Appalachian Ohio. Its mission is to build a more just economy by developing the region’s assets in environmentally, socially and economically sustainable ways. Learn more about Rural Action at www.ruralaction.org.