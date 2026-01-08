North Adams’ Beau Hesler, then a junior, won the state title in the Boys 800M Run at the 2025 OHSAA State Track and Field Meet.

For one week in July, everything in the county focused on the activities at the 2025 Adams County Fair.

As the year closed, Adams County marked a positive milestone with the opening of its new dog pound facility.

On October 1, Peebles became the 22nd community in Ohio to receive the Buckeye Trail Town designation.

Brian Moser entered a not guilty plea on multiple charges in the tragic death of a tw-year old child. Trial dates are scheduled for early 2026.

By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Across the United States in 2025, national attention centered on immigration, public safety, and economic uncertainty as federal leaders navigated one of the most turbulent years in recent memory. The Trump administration intensified immigration enforcement efforts across major cities and border regions, drawing strong reactions from both supporters and critics. The nation was also shaken by the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, an event that heightened security concerns and deepened political tensions nationwide.

Congress worked through months of debate before passing the Big Beautiful Bill, a sweeping federal package tied to spending and administration priorities. Soon after, the country entered an extended government shutdown that stretched on for weeks and disrupted services for families and communities across the nation. Internationally, the United States seized Venezuelan oil tankers and carried out operations targeting suspected drug-smuggling vessels, underscoring a year marked by aggressive policy decisions at home and abroad.

Tragedy in Manchester: Fatal Early Morning Shooting

In the early morning hours of January 26, the Village of Manchester was shaken by a fatal shooting at a residence on East 7th Street that claimed the life of 47-year-old James D. Land. Deputies arrived to find Land suffering from life-threatening injuries, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office launched a homicide investigation and used witness accounts and surveillance footage to help identify a suspect.

Investigators later connected 43-year-old Jason Strain of Bowling Green, Kentucky, to the scene. A coordinated multi-agency effort tracked Strain across state lines. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Bowling Green. Authorities said there was no continued threat to residents while the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation continues its review of the case.

Justice Served: David L. Johnson Pleads Guilty in Manchester Killings

On March 7, David L. Johnson appeared in Adams County Court and entered guilty pleas in the fatal shootings of Sharon “Kay” Mozingo and James Shoemaker, along with the attempted murder of Ryan Roach. The crimes occurred in Manchester in March 2024. Johnson’s plea agreement included voluntary manslaughter, attempted aggravated murder, and felonious assault.

Judge Brett Spencer sentenced Johnson to a total of 30 to 34½ years in prison. Victim impact statements shared during the hearing reflected deep loss and pain felt by families and neighbors. Restitution was ordered for funeral expenses. For many, the sentencing brought a measure of closure, even as the emotional effects remain.

Kidd Coy’s Plea Shift: Manslaughter Charge in Sarah Young’s Death

In mid-March, the court heard another serious case as Coy Kidd changed his plea to guilty on an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter with a firearm specification in the June 2024 death of Sarah Young. Prosecutors reduced the original murder charge under a plea agreement based on circumstances described as emotionally provoked. Kidd admitted that he shot Young during a heated dispute.

He also pled guilty to tampering with evidence and obstructing justice for trying to hide the weapon. Attorneys for both sides recommended a sentence between 14 and 19½ years. The case was another reminder of how quickly violence can impact families and communities in rural areas.

Child Death Investigation: Moser and Hawkins Charged

On July 1, deputies responded to Timber Ridge Apartment Complex following a 911 call reporting an unresponsive 2-year-old child. The child was later pronounced dead. Two adults, Brian Moser, also known as Terry Smith III, and Tien Hawkins, were arrested on child endangerment charges while investigators awaited autopsy results and additional findings.

Court activity continued through summer and fall. Hawkins was later charged with murder and permitting child abuse, and her original attorney was removed for contempt. New counsel was appointed. Moser entered a not guilty plea on multiple charges. Trial dates are scheduled for early 2026 as investigators and attorneys work through the lengthy process.

Government Scrutiny: Manchester Audit Uncovers Financial Mismanagement

A state audit released in August revealed serious financial problems within the Village of Manchester during fiscal years 2021 and 2022. The Ohio Auditor of State’s Office reported improper transfers involving American Rescue Plan funds, questionable fire levy expenditures, and a series of procedural shortcomings tied to payroll, records, and tax reporting.

A Finding for Recovery was recommended against village officials involved in the unauthorized spending. Ethics concerns were referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission. The report raised ongoing questions about accountability and encouraged village leaders to strengthen oversight practices moving forward.

Fairground Glory: Karlie Kennedy’s Grand Champion Triumph

Amid difficult headlines, Adams County found a reason to celebrate when Karlie Kennedy earned Grand Champion Market Barrow at the 2025 Ohio State Fair. Her dedication to preparation and livestock care paid off when the barrow sold for a record 101,000 dollars at the Sale of Champions, helping support youth agricultural programs statewide.

Kennedy also competed successfully in cattle events and credited her accomplishments to family support, 4-H involvement, and the life skills gained through showing livestock. Her success offered a positive highlight during a challenging year.

Freshmen Take Flight: Peebles FFA Poultry Team Wins State Title

The Peebles High School FFA Poultry Judging Team, made up entirely of freshmen, earned first place at the state competition. Team members Eli Mason, Calen Vogler, Lauren Shreve, and Emily Burns demonstrated impressive skill and teamwork that earned them a trip to national competition.

Advisor Tyler Ryan praised the group’s work ethic and willingness to practice beyond regular hours. The team has continued community outreach and fundraising as they prepare to represent Peebles on a larger stage.

Peebles Tapped as Ohio Buckeye Trail Town

On October 1, Peebles became the 22nd community in Ohio to receive the Buckeye Trail Town designation. A ribbon-cutting ceremony brought residents, trail supporters, and local officials together to celebrate the recognition.

The distinction highlights Peebles as a welcoming stop for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Leaders hope the designation will continue to support local history, recreation, and economic growth.

Law Enforcement Standoff: Christopher Lindner Killed After Chase

A high-profile pursuit ended in tragedy when 41-year-old Christopher David Lindner, son of Cincinnati businessman Carl H. Lindner III, died following a standoff with law enforcement near Manchester. Deputies and troopers responded to a citizen call for help, and Lindner later barricaded himself inside a rural residence.

When negotiations failed and Lindner exited armed, officers fired. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the incident. Officials emphasized that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

New Beginnings: Adams County Dog Pound Opens Modern Facility

As the year closed, Adams County marked a positive milestone with the opening of its new dog pound facility. The fully enclosed, climate-controlled building offers safer housing for animals and improved working conditions for staff and volunteers.

Dog Warden Donnie Swayne said the upgraded facility represents progress in county animal care. The move reflects a continued commitment to humane treatment and better resources for both animals and residents.

Summer Highlights: Another big Adams County Fair

“Summer Nights & Fair Delights” was the them for the 2025 Adams County Fair, which ran from July 6-12. From the crowing of Annie Grimes as the Junior Fair Queen to the final night of activities, the 2025 Fair was another rousing success. The week was filled with 4-H members showing their animals and projects, culminating months of hard work and preparation.

In Sports: Another State Champion

As is the norm, 2025 was full of individual and team highlightson the high school sports scene and three of the biggest came out of North Adams High School. NAHS produced the second state champion in county history as Devils’ junior Beau Hesler brought home the state title in the Boys 800M Run at the OHSAA State Meet. On the hardwood, the North Adams boys squad captured their third consecutive district championship, this one in Division VI, then eliminated in the Sweet 16 by eventual state champion Monroe Central. On the soccer pitch, the North Adams boys put together the most successful season in school history, winning their first district title and advancing all the way to the Elite Eight.

Also on the sports front, Coach Donnie McCarty and his West Union girls cross-country team dominated courses all over Southeast Ohio and in the end, earned their first-ever berth in the OHSAA State Cross-Country Meet.