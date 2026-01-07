By Teresa Carr

Ohio Agencies Answer Top Questions About Older Driver Safety – from the Ohio Department of Aging

Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO), and the Ohio Department of Aging (AGE) joined together to address the most common questions families and older Ohioans ask about staying safe and confident on the road.

As Americans live longer, many are maintaining active and mobile lifestyles well into their later years. This growing trend underscores the importance of enhancing safety measures while supporting older adults’ mobility and quality of life. Last year, 19% of Ohio’s population was age 65 and older, but this age group accounted for 24% of all traffic fatalities. According to crash data from ODOT, people over age 65 were more than twice as likely to be killed as younger occupants.

“By planning ahead, staying informed, and accessing resources early, older Ohioans can remain active, confident, and safe on our roads,” said Governor DeWine.

“While preserving independence is important, it is also important for everyone to do their part to support safe driving practices to protect themselves and others,” said AGE Director Ursel J. McElroy.

Top Questions About Older Driver Safety:

1. What can I do if I’m concerned about someone’s driving, but they don’t see it as a problem? The first step is to share your concern in a respectful and supportive way – focusing on their safety and the safety of others. Use specific examples if possible, and offer to help find alternative transportation options, such as public transportation, rides from family and friends, or ride-sharing services.

“If a direct conversation doesn’t lead to change, it may be helpful to involve a caregiver, physician, or other trusted health care professional,” said Kimberly Schwind, Assistant Director of OTSO.

2. How often do I need to renew my driver’s license as an older Ohioan? Drivers aged 65 or over must renew their Ohio driver’s license every four years. You can find details at: https://www.bmv.ohio.gov/dl-renewal-current.aspx.

3. Where can I get my driving evaluated? A Driver Rehabilitation Specialist (DRS) can evaluate your driving. Your physician can make a referral, or you or a family member can schedule your evaluation directly. You can locate a DRS in your area and schedule an evaluation by downloading a list of DRSs at transportation.ohio.gov/OlderDrivers, or searching on the Association for Driving Rehabilitation Specialists’ website at http://www.aded.net.

4. Are there any driving classes available for older Ohioans? Yes, there are free and low-cost driving classes and educational programs available online and in person for older Ohioans across the state. These include CarFit events, AARP classes, and AAA classes.

· CarFit – CarFit is a free educational program developed by AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association aimed at improving older driver safety and comfort behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver to ensure safety and comfort within their vehicle. A proper fit in your vehicle can greatly increase your safety as a driver and the safety of others. Find CarFit events at https://car-fit.org/

· AARP – The AARP Smart Driver Course is designed specifically for drivers age 50 and older. This four-hour course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Learn more at aarp.org/drive.

· AAA – AAA Club Alliance offers a two-day, in-person Roadwise Driver for Seniors Class designed to update drivers on new laws and best practices for safe driving. Call (614) 431-7888 to learn more and find out about upcoming classes. Those who successfully complete this course will receive a certificate to present to their insurance provider for a discount on their auto insurance policy.

Just A Thought: “Drive carefully enough for yourself and the other fellow too, because the chances are he isn’t.” ~Don Herold, “Brother, Can You Spare Five Minutes?,” 1934