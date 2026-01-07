By Ryan Applegate

Manchester is watching the slow and careful removal of one of its longest standing industrial landmarks, the former pants factory on 7th Street. For years the building has dominated that stretch of the village, first as a busy workplace and later as an aging shell that reminded residents of the kind of manufacturing that once helped support families and businesses there. With demolition now underway, the community is marking the end of an era while also looking toward what the cleared site might someday become.

The structure most people still call the pants factory was once part of a larger network of garment production in Ohio. Known formally for much of its life as the Hercules Trouser Company, it produced men’s trousers and similar clothing for national brands during the mid and late twentieth century. The factory provided regular wages to workers from Manchester and surrounding communities, and its activity added to the everyday rhythm of the village. In its busiest periods the parking lots were full, nearby streets saw steady traffic, and local stores benefited from the presence of a stable employer.

Over time, the forces shaping the national clothing industry shifted. More production moved to other states and overseas, and small-town facilities like the one in Manchester struggled to keep up with changing costs and competition. The factory eventually stopped large-scale operations, and the property fell into limited use. What had once been a symbol of growth gradually became a vacant building with ongoing maintenance challenges, environmental issues, and structural concerns.

For years there were discussions about what to do with the site. Ideas came and went, from potential redevelopment to alternative uses for part of the structure. None of those efforts fully materialized, and the building continued to deteriorate. As the condition worsened, the conversation changed from whether to save the structure to how to safely remove it and prepare the land for something new.

Demolition became possible only after significant funding was secured through state programs designed to address brownfield properties and unsafe structures. State Representative Justin Pizzulli played a central role in bringing attention to the Manchester site and helping to obtain the support needed to move the project forward. The funding package covers demolition, hazardous material removal, and environmental cleanup, all of which are necessary before any new development can take place. Without that assistance, the village would have faced a long and uncertain wait to address the problem.

The current demolition project is carefully staged. Crews are working section by section, making sure debris is handled correctly and potential contaminants are managed according to state guidelines. The goal is to leave a site that is safe, clean, and ready for future planning. Work includes not only tearing down the visible structure but also addressing what lies beneath, from old foundations to soil that may have been affected by decades of industrial use.

While the removal process might not be dramatic from day to day, it represents a major transition. The pants factory building has been part of Manchester’s identity for generations. Even long after production stopped, its presence served as a reminder of a time when manufacturing jobs were more common here and when the Ohio River corridor supported a broader range of industry. The demolition closes that chapter, but it also reduces blight, removes safety concerns, and opens the door for new opportunities.

Local leaders now view the site as valuable potential space. Once cleanup is complete, the property could be considered for business development, housing, or community-centered uses, depending on future plans and available partners. Having a cleared and remediated parcel gives the village an asset instead of a liability. It also signals to outside investors that Manchester is serious about renewal and prepared to work with state programs that encourage redevelopment.

The project also connects with broader efforts across Adams County to address aging and abandoned properties. Similar funding is being put toward other locations that have outlived their original purpose and become obstacles to economic progress. The strategy behind these programs is straightforward. By removing unsafe or unusable buildings and cleaning up contaminated sites, communities create room for projects that bring jobs, services, or housing back into areas that once supported active commerce.

As the walls of the old pants factory come down, it is impossible to ignore the many stories tied to that space. Generations relied on the paychecks earned there. Skills were learned on its production floors. Friendships formed in the break rooms and parking lots. The building’s brick exterior watched over both busy and quiet years in Manchester. Those connections do not disappear with demolition. Instead, they become part of the local history recorded in photographs, archives, and community memory.

The demolition also serves as a reminder of how communities adapt. Industry rises, changes, and sometimes leaves. What remains is the responsibility to care for the land, honor the past, and look ahead with practical planning. By securing funding, coordinating cleanup, and preparing the site for reuse, Manchester is taking that responsibility seriously.

In the coming months residents will see more progress as crews continue removing materials and restoring the site to a usable state. When the work is finished, the familiar outline of the factory will be gone, replaced by open ground and new possibilities. The view along 7th Street will be different, but the decision behind it is rooted in the same values that once built the factory itself: providing opportunity, supporting families, and keeping the community moving forward.