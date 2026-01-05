Venita Shanks Bennett, age 108, passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026. Formerly of Peebles, Ohio., she was born December 6, 1917, near Elm Grove, Ohio.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Bennett; three grandchildren, Lory Perfect, Lee Perfect and Robert Bennett; three great-grandchildren, Brooke Perfect, Ashton Perfect and Carson Bennett; one niece, Beth Shanks Surbrook; and two nephews, Richard Fulton and Jack Fulton; cousins, Charlene McCoppin, Mike Eakins, John Lawhorn, Yvonne Brewster; and many loving friends including her dear friend, Norma Fristoe.

She was a devoted mother, housewife and belonged to both the Eastern Star and the Peebles Library Magazine Club for more than 40 years.

She was preceded in death her parents, Roy and Blanche (Eakins) Shanks; husband, Charles Bennett; daughter, Joyce Perfect and son, Charles Allan Bennett; brother, E.T. “Bill” Shanks and sister, Mary Katherine Fulton; cousins, Darryl Shanks, Elaine Montgomery and Alfred Martelotti.

Public graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Sinking Spring, Ohio, with Pastor Greg Seaman officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Sinking Spring Community Church, P.O. Box 73, Sinking Spring, OH 45172.

