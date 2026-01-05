Another season of the best wide receiver duo and quarterback in football and yet again, another year wasted. It feels like a relief to have my Sundays back from watching this version of a Bengals roster that made it painful to watch week in and week out.

Defensive inconsistencies, Burrow injury (yet again), and some questionable decisions by Zac Taylor led this team to a poor 6-11 record. Cincinnati barely beat out the 5-12 Browns in the division and while I am happy about a high pick in the draft, it’s time for this organization to make changes – Heads up, they’re not making any internally. Duke Tobin and Zac Taylor are confirmed to be here again next season and the Brown loyalty continues. I’m not sure how you can watch prime Burrow, Chase, and Higgins and continue to allow Taylor to lead this team. Let’s dive into some of my thoughts:

· For the first time since 2018, the AFC will crown a new champion other than the Bengals or Chiefs. This is more of a statistic for Chiefs fans…

· Zac Taylor complaining about stopping the game for Myle Garrett and said “We were fighting for our lives?” Give me a break – the season has been over. Enjoy history and stop acting like anything of any significance was on the line. Weak.

· Zac Taylor is 52-63-1, 28-30 at home, 16-26 within the division, and has made the playoffs twice in seven seasons. How does this man have a job?

· Burrow returning faster than any human ever has to a football field with that injury was remarkable.

· Cincinnati secured the 10th pick in the draft, which is massive. A few of the previous 10th picks include Colston Loveland, JJ McCarthy, Darnell Wright, Garrett Wilson, Devonta Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Eli Apple, Todd Gurley, and Stephen Gilmore. Pretty hard to mess this up.

· Bengals notable picks near the 10th pick in history: Jonah Williams, John Ross, Levi Jones, Willie Anderson, James Francis, Keith Rivers.

· Next year is it. It means everything. Cincinnati has to find a way to stay healthy, play competitive football, and revamp this defense in a hurry.

Quiet Baseball Offseason

This baseball offseason has been so quiet thus far. Outside of a few big signings, nearly every free agent remains unsigned. No player that Cincinnati hasn’t signed back yet has found their way to a new team. Winter meetings mean nothing any more and it’s been slow to say the least. That should change over the next two weeks.

As it currently stands, Cincinnati is worse than they were last year on paper. They have lost the following players:

Free Agents – Austin Hays, Brent Suter, Scott Barlow, Miguel Andujar, Nick Martinez, Zack Littell, Wade Miley, Ian Gibaut, and Santiago Espinal.

Added: Caleb Ferguson, Caleb Rortvedt, JJ Bleday, Dane Myers (Good additions, but need a whole lot more), Emilio Pagan (re-signed, a bit pricey if Cincinnati is this strapped for cash at $10,000,000), Sam Moll (re-signed)

Cincinnati has yet to replace Hays, Andujar, Martinez, and Espinal. That is my main concern and that is just to get back to the roster Cincinnati had last season. Cincinnati needs an impact bat more than anything. Be willing to trade or find a way to offload cash to spend money on Bellinger, Arraez, Saurez, or someone of that nature. Cincinnati has a lot to replace in the bullpen as well and should be looking at players such as Hendriks, Robertson, and Dominguez.

If Cincinnati remains at the current roster with little to no major moves being made, this fan base is going to give up. Fans are at their breaking point. Stop prospect hugging and make a move to win now. The time with Elly and this rotation is limited. If not now, then when?