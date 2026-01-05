Ernest M. “Ernie” Butts, 79, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 3, 2026 at his home after an extended illness.

Ernie was born near Unity, Ohio, on December 1, 1946 to parents, Vernon “Bill” and Dorothy Jean (McKenzie) Butts. He was the oldest of seven children. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lucille Robinson; a brother, Donald Butts; and a nephew.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 52 years, Camilla Kay (Semple), whom he married February 16, 1973. Also survived by three sisters, Helen Clark, Patti (Dale) Jarvis and Alta (Randy) Downs; one brother, Glenn Butts; brother-in-law, Bob Clark; as well as four nieces and four nephews.

Ernie worked 30 years at Heekin Cam (Ball Co.) in Newtown. He was active in North Adams High School sports, keeping the scorebook for 20 plus years. He officiated high school baseball for 45 years and volleyball for 23 years.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home, 216 W. Mulberry St., West Union. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 8 at the funeral home. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Burial will follow at the Cherry Fork Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Hope or to a charity of your choice.

