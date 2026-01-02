News Release

Southern State announces the retirement of Dr. Julianne Krebs, Dean of Nursing, following 25 years of dedicated service to the college. SSCC also proudly announces the appointment of Abby Storrs, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, as the new Director of Nursing, effective December 16, 2025. Abby is a current faculty member in the nursing program at the College.

During her tenure, Dr. Krebs participated in the development of the new Health Science Center on the Hillsboro campus, which opened in 2021. She has held the programs to very high standards, which has enabled SSCC graduates to enjoy much success in their careers. She has always been the consummate professional and has been unwavering in her commitment to the health science programs and the College. Her dedication is unmatched. Dr. Krebs embodies the qualities SSCC values most in a seasoned administrator.

“I want to sincerely thank Dr. Krebs for her leadership of the health science division,” says SSCC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin. “Dr. Krebs has done an outstanding job in overseeing all of the health science majors in her time as Dean, including both the registered nursing and practical nursing programs, medical assisting, and phlebotomy.”

Krebs will return to the college in 2026 in a part-time capacity as a senior advisor and strategist for the nursing programs.

Succeeding into a key leadership role, Abby Storrs brings over 10 years of experience in nursing education and clinical practice. A nursing faculty member since 2022, Storrs is a Family Nurse Practitioner currently practicing at West Main Urgent Care and Campbell Family Practice. She is completing her Doctor of Nursing Practice at Northern Kentucky University.

“We are excited to have Abby transition from faculty to administration. I believe her experience and enthusiasm will continue to build on our already strong nursing programs,” Dr. Goodwin says.

Storrs has served as a faculty member at a nursing institution in the Cincinnati region and as a Charge Nurse in the Medical Intensive Care Unit at The Christ Hospital. She has received the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses and holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Ohio University and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Cincinnati.

“I look forward to building on the strong foundation established by Dr. Krebs through continued support of our students and faculty, strengthened community partnerships, and preparation of graduates who are confident, compassionate, and ready to serve the needs of our communities,” comments Storrs.

The Nursing Program at Southern State is recognized for its strong outcomes and commitment to student success, including consistently high licensure pass rates, robust community and clinical partnerships, and a curriculum grounded in hands-on, experiential learning.

The program remains dedicated to preparing practice-ready graduates who meet the evolving needs of the healthcare workforce.