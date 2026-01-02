SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Mia Scales

SCHOOL:

North Adams High School

PARENTS:

Bill and Amanda Scales

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making memories with the whole team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

How tiring it is

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to state and staying at a hotel with our team

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Sombr

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Italy

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Racing In The Rain”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Vampire Diaries

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Gym

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Napping

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Olive Garden

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Ian Somerhalder

FUTURE PLANS:

Got to college to become a Dental Hygeinist