SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Mia Scales
SCHOOL:
North Adams High School
PARENTS:
Bill and Amanda Scales
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making memories with the whole team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
How tiring it is
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to state and staying at a hotel with our team
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Sombr
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Italy
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Racing In The Rain”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Vampire Diaries
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Gym
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Napping
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Olive Garden
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Ian Somerhalder
FUTURE PLANS:
Got to college to become a Dental Hygeinist