By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Health Department has joined the ranks of nationally accredited public health agencies, a milestone Health Commissioner Jason Work says reflects years of steady effort and a deep commitment to residents’ well-being.

The department was formally conferred National Public Health Accreditation through the Public Health Accreditation Board on November 13, 2025, following an application process that began in July 2020. Accreditation is not a one-time achievement. The department will submit annual reports each December and undergo full re-accreditation every five years, demonstrating continued improvement and strong performance in programs that protect and promote community health. Ohio is the only state in the country that requires every public health agency to reach this standard, something Work believes has helped lift expectations statewide.

Work explained that accreditation represents far more than recognition. It signals accountability, disciplined evaluation and a culture of growth that keeps health departments focused on real outcomes for real people.

“The national public health accreditation program works to improve and protect the health of the communities we serve by advancing the quality performance of the services local public health agencies provide,” Work said. He emphasized that public health agencies, regardless of their size, share the same mission. “Public health plays a key role in protecting and improving the health of the people and communities we serve.”

Much of the department’s work happens behind the scenes, Work added, yet residents rely on those efforts every day. Health departments oversee responsibilities such as monitoring safe food and water, promoting healthy lifestyles, preventing disease, supporting vaccinations and preparing for emergencies.

He explained that departments across the country “provide the same wide array of services with the goal of promoting healthy behaviors, prevention of disease and injury, access to safe food, water, air and life-saving immunizations, and preparedness planning and response to public health emergencies.”

Achieving accreditation required the Adams County Health Department to show that it meets national standards in leadership, planning, partnerships, workforce support, program design and evaluation. Independent peer reviewers studied documentation, visited the department and offered detailed feedback. Work said that review process was one of the most valuable pieces.

“By achieving PHAB accreditation, it reflects that the public health agency is committed to improving and protecting the health of the community by striving for continuous quality improvement in the services it delivers,” he said. The peer review team, he added, provided “invaluable feedback on the department’s strengths and its weaknesses or areas of improvement.”

That information is actively used, not simply filed away. Work said it directly shapes how programs are created, expanded or refined so they better meet community needs.

“This feedback helps guide the creation of new programs or the revision of existing programs to better protect and promote the health of the people and the community,” he said. “The community served by a nationally accredited agency can be assured that their local health department has demonstrated the capacity to protect and promote the health of the community it serves equal to the standards of other health departments from all across the country.”

Another major focus of accreditation is stronger community engagement. Work said PHAB encourages departments to deepen relationships with local partners and build outreach strategies that bring health services closer to the people.

“One of the priority goals of PHAB is to build community partnerships and to conduct more outreach through these partnerships,” he said. Residents will notice more health messaging and service information online. “The community will see an increased presence on social media advertising the services provided by our agency and those of partnering agencies in addition to information on chronic health conditions, personal health and emergency preparedness.”

Beyond social media, the department participates in and hosts a wide range of events across Adams County. These include the Annual Health Fair, Overdose Awareness Day and the New Beginnings program. Each is designed to connect neighbors with resources and prevent health challenges before they become crises.

To better reach rural residents, the department operates two community immunization clinics, one at the Wheat Ridge Community Center and another at Palmer Road School. “These clinics are open to the public to attend,” Work said. For those unable to travel, the department offers home vaccination visits for shut-ins and older residents. These efforts are part of a broader push to ensure that no one is left behind because of distance, mobility or transportation challenges.

“These partnerships also help to improve health equity and reduce health disparities by having staff out in the public providing services,” Work said.

The department has also elevated its work with vulnerable residents through the New Beginnings Program, which focuses on individuals experiencing homelessness. Providing vaccines, screenings and referrals in accessible locations can prevent small health issues from escalating and helps connect people with additional support.

Looking ahead, Work said accreditation sets a framework for continuous improvement. Annual reports will track accomplishments and identify gaps, while re-accreditation every five years will invite another independent review.

For the commissioner, the designation reflects dedication from the entire staff and support from the community. It recognizes that Adams County is delivering quality, evidence-based services while still encouraging the department to keep striving forward.

“It reflects that we are committed to improving and protecting the health of the community,” Work said.

With accreditation now secured, the Adams County Health Department plans to keep strengthening partnerships, expanding outreach and listening closely to residents. Work emphasized that accreditation is not a finish line. It is a promise to continue building a healthier community for everyone who calls Adams County home.