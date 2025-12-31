Values for Tax Year 2025 Calendar Year 2026

Press Release

Adams County Auditor David Gifford is notifying homeowners that the Triennial Update for Tax Year 2025 Calendar Year 2026 is complete.

In accordance with Ohio Revised Code 5715.33, County Auditors must conduct a full countywide reappraisal once every 6 years. In between the full reappraisal, County Auditors are required to complete a Triennial Update. The Auditor’s Office hires appraisers from an independent mass appraisal firm to study and analyze valid sales that have taken place over the last three years since the last full appraisal. During this process, those appraisers break the County down into neighborhoods based on similar housing type, size and age. The Triennial Update adjusts and equalizes property values to reflect the changes in housing marketplace of each of these neighborhoods. Changes in value will vary between neighborhoods. The changes by neighborhood make up the average for each district which then make up the average for the County as a whole.

The County average change for residential property is 33%, agricultural property is 31.7% and

commercial and industrial property are 11%. The average increase of agricultural properties enrolled in the CAUV program should be less than those not in the program, depending on your soil types.

The State of Ohio Department of Taxation reviews and approves the proposed values. The Department of Taxation then approves proposed tax rates which are based on the levies voted on in the primary and general elections. Once these two things are approved, property taxes can be calculated.

Due to recent spikes in real property taxes, the Ohio General Assembly, in November passed legislation to deliver meaningful property tax relief, which is projected to save Ohio homeowners an estimated 2 billion dollars. In 2026, second half tax statements will reflect these reduced amounts. If you pay the full year on the first half a credit will be applied to your 2027 taxes or a refund will be issued for the overage.

If a homeowner does not believe they could sell their property on the open market for the amount of the county appraisal, they can appeal their values by filing a Complaint Against the Valuation of Real Property.

This form can be found on the Auditor’s webpage or taxpayers can call the Auditor’s Office at 937-544-2364 to request the form by mail. Appeals may be submitted by mail or in person to the Auditor’s Office in the County Courthouse Building between January 2 and March 31 each year. Appeals must be filed and received by 4:00 p.m. on or before Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Filing this form will formally initiate the appeal process with the Adams County Board of Revision. Detailed information regarding the Board of Revision can be found on the Auditor’s webpage, www.adamscountyauditor.org.

Auditor Gifford encourages taxpayers to go to the Auditor’s webpage or call the office for more information.