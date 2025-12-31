By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Steve Free, the beloved folk singer, songwriter and recording artist from Blue Creek, was honored on Tuesday, December 16 at the Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon held in the Ohio Statehouse Atrium in Columbus. The luncheon, a collaborative effort of the Ohio Hill Country Heritage Area and Heritage Ohio, brings together community members, leaders and supporters from across the 32-county Appalachia region of Ohio to recognize outstanding people, places and projects that reflect the rich cultural heritage of Appalachia.

Sponsored by AEP Ohio with additional support from Ohio SE, the Ohio Arts Council, JobsOhio and the Ohio Lottery, the event celebrated individuals whose work has made a lasting impact across the region. At the heart of this year’s celebration was Steve Free whose music, community spirit and deep roots in Southern Ohio embody the enduring character of the Appalachian hills.

Steve Free is a lifelong resident of Appalachia with Shawnee and Cherokee roots. He carries forward the traditions and spirit of his heritage through his music and community involvement. Free has carved out a successful career as a musician on both the national and international music scenes while staying grounded in his local community. His body of work, which includes original songwriting that brings attention to the beauty and traditions of Appalachia and Scioto County, has earned him well-deserved recognition and deep respect.

“Just happy I can represent your area in some small way,” Free said. “I’m honored.”

Free’s connection to his community is evident in his frequent participation in local charitable events across the region. He is a familiar figure at Main Street Portsmouth In-Bloom fundraisers and local farmers’ markets where he shares his music and energy with neighbors and visitors alike. Through his talents and dedication, Free has helped bring positive attention to the cultural richness of Appalachia, reinforcing the pride that local residents have in their heritage.

Among the many honors Free has received over his impressive career is the 2008 Ohio Governor’s Award for Individual Artist, a testament to his artistic excellence and influence. That recognition foreshadowed the profound contributions he continues to make within his community and beyond. This year’s Appalachian Heritage Award further cements his legacy as a champion of Appalachian culture, music and community values.

The text of the award presented by Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jim Tressel highlighted Steve Free’s commitment to making a positive difference in his community and statewide. The proclamation recognized Free’s dedication and service, acknowledging that his efforts have helped make Ohio a better place to live, work and raise a family. It expressed pride from the State of Ohio in naming Free an honoree at the Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon and extended best wishes for his continued success.

The Ohio Senate President, Senator Robert McColley, also presented a formal recognition praising Free for outstanding attainment. The Senate’s tribute described Free as a remarkable individual who combines civic concern and dedication with selfless initiative to become a dynamic leader. It acknowledged his embodiment of Appalachian and Scioto County pride and celebrated his Shawnee and Cherokee roots as an integral part of his artistic expression. The Senate lauded Free for giving generously of his time, energy and abilities to better the world around him and for earning the respect of his entire community.

The plaque presented to Steve Free at the luncheon reinforced the profound impact he has had on Ohio’s Hill Country Heritage Area. It recognized Free for outstanding leadership and contributions toward the protection, preservation and appropriate development of heritage, culture and sense of place in the region. It is a fitting tribute to an artist whose life’s work has helped shape the cultural landscape of Appalachia.

Residents from across Southern Ohio and beyond came together to honor Free, underscoring the deep appreciation felt for his music and his ongoing commitment to cultural preservation. His songs have become part of the soundtrack of life in Appalachia, resonating with listeners who find in his lyrics and melodies a reflection of their own experiences, traditions and landscapes.

Through decades of performances, charitable involvement and artistic achievements, Steve Free has become more than a musician. He is a beloved ambassador of Appalachian culture whose work has inspired pride and celebration of local heritage. His recognition at the Annual Appalachia Heritage Luncheon affirms what many in his community have long known: that his contributions have helped elevate and preserve the rich cultural identity of Ohio’s Appalachian region.

As the Appalachia Heritage Award joins the list of accolades he has earned throughout his distinguished career, Steve Free remains deeply connected to the community that shaped him. His story is one of talent, service and unwavering dedication to the traditions and people of Appalachia. In honoring Steve Free, the state of Ohio celebrates not only his music, but the heart and spirit of a region he continues to represent with pride.