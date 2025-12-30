News Release

Students planning to attend college or trade school are reminded that the online scholarship application for the Adams County Community Foundation will close on Saturday, January 31, 2026.

With just over three weeks remaining, eligible students are encouraged to apply for scholarship assistance made possible through several endowed funds, including the Adams County Scholarship Fund, C.E. Smith Family Scholarship Fund, Earl & Helen Johnson Scholarship Fund, Charles Hugh McGovney Scholarship Fund, First State Bank Dan Ferguson Scholarship Fund, and additional opportunities available through the Foundation’s partner, the Scioto Foundation.

Over the past five years, the Adams County Community Foundation has awarded more than 130 scholarships to students who live in Adams County or who graduated from an Adams County high school. In some cases, students have also received additional awards through Scioto Foundation sponsored funds.

Scholarship recipients have pursued a wide variety of educational paths, attending colleges and universities across the region and enrolling in trade and technical programs. Past awards have supported students studying culinary arts, welding, John Deere technical maintenance, and power sports technology, among other fields.

Students may apply online by visiting www.accfo.org, clicking the Scholarship Application button, and following the instructions. Assistance is available for applicants who need help completing the application.

For more information, contact: Adams County Community Foundation: (937) 544-8659 Scioto Foundation: (740) 354-4612

Be sure to apply by Saturday, January 31.