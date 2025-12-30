By Julia McCane Knox

The Adams County Public Library invites you to begin the new year with a full week of engaging programs, creative activities, and opportunities to connect with your community. From January 4 through January 10, 2026, each library location offers something designed to spark curiosity, encourage learning, and bring people of all ages together.

You can start the week by picking up a Take-Home Craft Kit at the Manchester Library. These kits allow you to create at your own pace, making them a great option for families and individuals who enjoy hands-on activities at home. At the North Adams Library, budget-friendly recipes, cooking ideas, and shopping tips are available throughout the month, offering practical support as you plan meals and manage expenses in the new year.

Storytime continues to be a highlight for families with young children. You and your preschoolers can enjoy songs, stories, and early literacy activities at multiple locations during the week, including North Adams, Peebles, Manchester, and West Union libraries. Join us at the North Adams Library on Tuesdays at 11 a.m., the Peebles and Manchester Libraries on Wednesdays at 11 a.m., the West Union Library on Thursdays at 11 a.m., and an evening session at the Manchester Library each Thursday at 5 p.m. These sessions focus on building letter recognition, rhyming skills, and a love of books in a welcoming environment.

For older children, you can explore creative and educational programs that encourage problem solving and imagination. Enjoy Makerspace activities at the Peebles Library on Wednesday, January 7, at 2:30 p.m. and STEAM Adventures at the North Adams Library on Wednesday, January 7, at 3 p.m. These sessions offer hands on learning with building materials and interactive challenges, including our K’Nex building set! In addition, you can design and create crafts alongside friends at Crafternoon at the Manchester Library on Thursday, January 8, at 2:30 p.m. We also have programs for teens. Teen Time on Thursday, January 8, at 2:30 p.m. This session is for teens ages 12 – 18, and offers games and activities, including Math 24, creating a space to relax, socialize, and learn.

You and your family can also celebrate music, storytelling, and inspiration with special events honoring Dolly Parton. Join us at the West Union Library, on Thursday, January 8, at 5:30 p.m. and the Manchester Library, on Saturday, January 10, at 11 a.m. Make crafts, games, and activities that recognize her impact on reading and imagination for all ages. These events provide a fun and meaningful way to celebrate literacy and creativity together.

When you choose to spend time at Adams County Public Library, you are stepping into a space filled with opportunities to learn, create, and connect. Whether you attend a Storytime, pick up a craft kit, celebrate Dolly’s birthday, or simply enjoy being surrounded by books and neighbors, you are starting the year with experiences that enrich your life and strengthen your community. Go to adamscolibrary.org or give us a call for more information about our events, resources, and services. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. See you at the library!