As we all know, Cincinnati is out of the playoff hunt, despite looking very good over the last few games. Joe Burrow is back to being Joe Burrow, the team is relatively healthy, and the defense is playing at a different level than earlier this season. This offense is far too good to miss the playoffs in a year that the AFC North is absolutely atrocious. I can’t help but think about the few games that are haunting this team from playing playoff football. Cincinnati would be in the playoffs if it wasn’t for the following:

· Waited too long before bringing Joe Flacco or a different backup over to Cincinnati. Jake Browning is not a backup in this league anymore and this year proved it.

· 39-38 loss to the Jets. Cincinnati gave up 23 points in the fourth quarter to a one-win team at the time.

· 47-42 blown loss to the Bears. Cincinnati had the lead with 54 seconds left and Chicago was out of timeouts. This was still too much time and resulted in another blown loss.

· Bengals losing to the Bills 39-34. Burrow threw two interceptions back to back, leading to a 14-point swing. Cincinnati was up 28-18 with 8:44 to go in the fourth quarter before Burrow handed the game over to the Bills.

If Burrow was healthy all season, this team would’ve won the AFC North. That aside though, the three losses above are the reason why Cincinnati isn’t playing with a 9-7 record right now heading into the final week. There were other close games, but those three are nightmare fuel for Bengals fans. Next season it is…

Reds’ Additions

As long as the following moves aren’t the only moves the Reds make this offseason, then Krall did a decent job adding some talent to this outfield. JJ Bleday signed a one-year deal with the Reds for a cheap $1.4 million with incentives. He fits Great American Ball Park quite well and had a good second half last season. He will likely be a platoon bat, but his numbers last season showed he can hit left handed pitching quite well. He had 14 home runs in just 98 games last season and would’ve had plenty more in Great American Ball Park. It was a great signing, as long as it isn’t the only signing.

The Reds also acquired Dane Myers from the Marlins for Ethan O’Donnell. Myers is also likely a platoon outfield bat, as he slashed .286/.359/.419 against left handed pitching last season. His speed in the outfield allows him to play anywhere, but he is known for playing centerfield. To make this addition, Cincinnati DFA’d Lyon Richardson.

Prediction

This team is far from finished this offseason, or at least they better be, as this team is currently worse as a whole at the moment. Nick Krall stated over the weekend that the team has additional financial flexibility for relievers and to add offense. Here is my prediction:

· I expect Cincinnati to shop around Spencer Steer. I’m not saying he will be traded, but I think he will be shopped, along with Gavin Lux and Will Benson.

· Luis Robert Jr. isn’t coming to Cincinnati, although he should be.

· A veteran right handed relief arm gets signed.

· Austin Hays and Miguel Andujar play elsewhere in 2026, not resigning with Cincinnati.

· Chase Petty gets added in some form of a trade.