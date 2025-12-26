Submitted News

The Adams County Community Foundation (ACCF) awarded a ‘Neighbors Helping Neighbors’ grant to the Adams County Meals on Wheels program, marking the Foundation’s 58th grant supporting local nonprofit organizations and community programs. The funding will help expand meal delivery and support services for homebound seniors throughout the area.

Paul Worley, Vice President of the Adams County Community Foundation, emphasized the importance of investing in programs that uplift older residents. “Supporting our senior citizens is essential to maintaining a strong, healthy community,” Worley said. “Many of our older neighbors rely on Meals on Wheels for nourishment, safety, and human connection. The Foundation is proud to help ensure these vital services continue.”

Elaine Cady of ABCAP’s Senior Nutrition Program expressed her gratitude for the Foundation’s commitment. “We deeply appreciate the Adams County Community Foundation’s support for Meals on Wheels,” Cady said. “This grant will directly benefit seniors who depend on daily meals and wellness checks. ACCF’s partnership truly helps us reach more people in need.”

ABCAP Executive Director Dan Wickerham also shared his appreciation and optimism for the future. “ABCAP is grateful for this generous support from the Adams County Community Foundation,” Wickerham said. “As ACCF continues to grow, we look forward to many more opportunities to collaborate in serving Adams County families and strengthening our community.”

ACCF Board Member Mike Pell highlighted the broader impact of ABCAP’s work. “The positive impact of ABCAP’s programs is felt throughout Adams County,” Condon said. “Their services help meet the basic needs of our neighbors—whether that’s food, housing, transportation, or job support. We are fortunate to have an organization so deeply committed to improving lives.”

The Adams Brown Community Action Partnership (ABCAP) provides a wide range of programs and services to support individuals and families in Adams County. These include senior nutrition services like Meals on Wheels, food assistance, emergency services, transportation, housing support, employment and training programs, early childhood education, and community development initiatives. ABCAP works to reduce poverty, promote independence, and improve the quality of life for residents across all stages of life.

(page 2 of 2)

To learn more about the Adams County Community Foundation’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors initiative go to www.accfo.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693, phone (937) 544-8659.