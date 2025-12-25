The SATH (Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped) organization has the perfect Christmas gift.

SATH will be hosting their 22nd Annual Valentine’s Sweetheart Charity Ball on Saturday, February 7 at the Roberts Centre in Wilmington. The evening will begin with appetizers at 6 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. and dancing from 8 – 11 p.m. The attire for the evening is semi-formal/formal and the featured band is “Blue Water Kings Band” out of Cincinnati.

The cost is $125 per couple which includes the appetizers, dinner, dancing, a photo of each couple and door prizes. Again this year, child care will be available. So, if you’re looking for a gift for that person who is hard to buy for or you want to treat your sweetheart to a special evening and help support SATH give them a ticket to the Charity Ball.

If you are unable to attend but would like to support the Charity Ball, SATH is still in need of Table Sponsors for this event. WThere will be a Silent Auction this year at the Ball. If you would like to donate an item or a gift basket for the auction, that would be wonderful.

For tickets and information, contact Linda Allen, SATH Executive Director at (937) 366-6657 or visit the website to purchase tickets at www.kampdovetail.com.