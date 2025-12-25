By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

For more than two decades, the arrival of the Christmas season in the Village of Manchester has been marked not just by colder nights and shorter days, but by the glow of lights lining downtown streets. The annual tradition of decorating the village has become a meaningful symbol of pride, continuity, and community spirit for residents who look forward to seeing Manchester transformed each December.

While village officials cannot pinpoint exactly when the tradition began, longtime residents agree that Christmas decorations have been a downtown staple for as long as they can remember. Each year, lights, displays, and seasonal accents are carefully installed, turning familiar streets into a festive gathering place that reflects the heart of the community.

For lifelong Manchester resident and Manchester High School graduate Vadena White, the decorations represent far more than seasonal flair.

“The way the village decorates for Christmas every year matters a lot to me,” White said. “It is one of the nicest things that Manchester does.”

White’s sentiment echoes that of many residents who see the decorations as a reminder of the village’s character. In a small community, traditions often serve as shared memories, linking generations through simple but powerful experiences. A drive or walk through downtown during the holidays has become one of those experiences for Manchester families.

Village Council member Diana Brown says the Christmas displays are a point of pride not only for residents, but also for those passing through the area.

“I am so proud our Village decorates each year,” Brown said. “People who traveled through have always loved our festive displays.”

Over the years, Manchester’s decorations have included multiple displays spread throughout the village. Brown noted that some of those displays have been lost due to vandalism, a challenge that has affected the village’s ability to showcase everything it once had. Despite those setbacks, the commitment to decorating remains strong.

“We did have more displays but they have been vandalized in recent years,” Brown said. “We are hoping to get our displays in working order soon.”

One display Brown is particularly hopeful to see restored is the Nativity scene located in front of the New Beginning Church.

“The Nativity scene is the true meaning of Christmas,” she said.

Brown also highlighted Caps Corner as a focal point of the village’s holiday presentation, pointing to the gazebo and the giant Christmas tree that anchor the area each year. Together, they create a welcoming centerpiece that draws residents downtown and provides a backdrop for photos, conversations, and quiet moments of reflection.

Behind the scenes, the responsibility for bringing the holiday vision to life falls to the village’s Street Department. Street Commissioner Anthony Raines and street department employee Shawn Stacy are tasked each year with putting up the lights and decorations, a job that requires time, effort, and attention to detail.

Brown praised their work and dedication.

“The Street Department did a wonderful job with our Christmas decorations this year,” she said.

The process of decorating downtown is more than a routine assignment. It represents the village’s collective desire to maintain traditions even as times change. From stringing lights to repairing displays, the work ensures that Manchester continues to look and feel like home during the holiday season.

Brown added that her appreciation for Christmas decorations extends beyond her role on council.

“I love to decorate as well and yes it does mean a lot to me to see Manchester in living Christmas color,” she said.

That phrase captures the essence of what the decorations mean to the village. They are not simply lights on poles or displays on corners. They are expressions of care, pride, and resilience. Even after acts of vandalism and years of wear, the village continues to invest in the tradition.

As night falls and the lights come on along Second Street, Manchester takes on a familiar glow that signals the season has arrived. For longtime residents like White and village leaders like Brown, that glow represents continuity and hope.

In a world that often feels rushed and divided, Manchester’s Christmas decorations offer a simple reminder of what brings a community together. For more than 20 years, they have done just that, and village leaders hope they will continue lighting the way for many seasons to come.