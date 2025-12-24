Yvonne Bailey, 95, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 22, 2025. Yvonne was born on September 12, 1930, in Pike County, Kentucky, in the small coal mining town of McVeigh. She was the youngest of nine children born to Malcolm and Emma Pinion.

In 1943, her family moved to Adams County, Ohio, and she graduated from West Union High School in 1948. She married Harold Olen Bailey on September 18, 1948, and together, they had three sons, David Olen Bailey (Annette), of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Daniel Harold Bailey (Maureen) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Dale Alan Bailey (Sandy), of West Union, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband Olen, her parents and grandson-in-law, Scott Kruithoff. Yvonne was employed as a deputy registrar for Adams County from 1971 to 1975. She was also the owner and operator of Bailey’s Dairy Bar in Locust Grove for 20 years, from 1976 to 1996. Yvonne was a member of the Peebles Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.

Yvonne will be sadly missed by her seven grandchildren, Lisa Kruithoff (Scott Harris) of Parker, Colorado, Marc Bailey (Van) of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Lauren Bailey of Pasadena, California, John Bailey of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Brian Bailey,\ of West Union, Ohio;\ Brad Bailey (Jessica),\ of Sinking Spring, Ohio and Ben Bailey (Taryn) of Peebles, Ohio. She also leaves nine grandchildren, Ali, Riley, Lilly, Summer, Jillian, Jase, Addie, Benson, and Braxton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Peebles Church of Christ at 6050 Steam Furnace Road, Peebles, OH 45660; or to Heartland Hospice at 205 North Street #400, Lucasville, OH 45648.

Family and friends may pay their respects during visitation on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ.

Funeral services will be held following the visitation on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Peebles Church of Christ. Jason Bohl will officiate the service. The burial will follow at the Jacksonville Cemetery, in Peebles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.

Please visit www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com to leave words of comfort for the family in the online guestbook.

