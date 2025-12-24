By Julia McCane-Knox

The Adams County Public Library has plenty of ways for you and your family to stay busy and creative during the holiday season and into the new year. Even during library closures, you can still enjoy our e-resources and apps. When we are open, you can join us for Storytime, Playtime in the Library, and Family Night events, pick up Take-Home Craft kits, and celebrate Dolly Parton’s Birthday with engaging activities at multiple library locations.

Please note that we will be closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and Thursday, January 1, 2026. Even though the library buildings will be closed, you can still access a wide range of e-resources from the comfort of your home. The Libby app and the Ohio Digital Library offer thousands of e-books, audiobooks, and other digital materials, so you can keep reading, learning, and exploring without interruption. These resources are available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, making it easy to enjoy your favorite titles and discover new ones, while the library is closed for the holidays.

Storytime will continue at the North Adams Library on Tuesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. This special session allows you and your little ones to enjoy songs, stories, and activities together even as the holiday schedule affects other locations. Storytime will resume the second week of January at all library branches. On Tuesday, January 6, you can join Storytime at the North Adams Library at 11 a.m. The following day, Wednesday, January 7, Storytime will take place at the Manchester and Peebles Libraries, also at 11 a.m. On Thursday, January 8, the West Union Library will host Storytime at 11 a.m., and the Manchester Library will offer an evening session at 5 p.m. These sessions provide consistent opportunities for young children to develop early literacy skills, build social connections, and share the joy of reading.

For preschoolers, Playtime in the Library will be offered at the Manchester Library at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, January 7. This program highlights the importance of play for early learners, helping children develop creativity, problem-solving skills, and social abilities through interactive activities and hands-on exploration. Playtime is designed to provide a supportive and enriching environment, where your child can grow and learn, while engaging with peers.

Take-Home Craft kits are available at the Manchester Library for every age. These kits allow you to enjoy creative projects at home and explore your artistic side whenever it is convenient. Crafts provide a hands-on way to practice fine motor skills, follow

instructions, and express creativity, making them a valuable activity for children and adults alike.

Family Night at the West Union Library on Thursday, January 8, at 5:30 p.m. offers a special celebration for Dolly Parton’s Birthday. You can enjoy a family-friendly movie, make DIY birthday cards for Dolly, and participate in craft-making and games, while you enjoy refreshments. If you cannot attend that event, Dolly Parton’s Birthday Celebration will also take place at the Manchester Library at 11 a.m., on Saturday, January 10. Here, you can create western hat headbands, play Wild West Bingo, and make birthday cards for Dolly. These events offer engaging activities for the whole family and celebrate creativity, imagination, and togetherness.

Even during the holiday closures, the Adams County Public Library encourages you to take advantage of digital resources, plan visits to Storytime, Playtime, and Family Night, and explore Take-Home Craft kits. You can continue to enjoy learning, creativity, and family fun throughout the holiday season and into the new year. Visit adamscolibrary.org or call us for more library news. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591.