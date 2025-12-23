Press Release

Ready to travel, learn, and earn college credit? Southern State is heading to Panama in May 2026, where travelers will explore the Canal, rainforests, and vibrant Panamanian culture while building real-world experience.

In partnership with Education First (EF) Study Abroad, Southern State is offering current students and community members the opportunity to study abroad in Panama from May 19-26, 2026. Reservations are currently being accepted.

Aligned with the travel experience, Southern State offers a one-credit-hour lab-based course, Success on the Global Stage (COLL 1110), that runs concurrently with the trip.

Upon completion of the course, students will be able to:

· Recall and apply basic travel skills (passport application, proper packing, airport navigation, navigating foreign cities, using public transportation)

· Identify and recognize the cultural norms and expectations of the host country

· Learn to properly engage with local cultures and individuals within the host country

· Develop self-awareness, motivation, goal-setting, and self-management skills

· Apply discussions to real-life situations in the host country

· Discuss their experiences and identify their assumptions about their own culture and the host country

· Critique their pre-conceptions about the host country

· Adapt their travel journals to compose a reflective travel narrative

Studying abroad allows students to explore international culture and travel within a structured but flexible timeframe. The program is designed to build core competencies and soft skills needed to thrive in many career paths in an increasingly connected world. By matching traditional teaching methods with the impact of experiential learning, the curriculum will be brought to life through exploring new cultures and experiencing transformative moments.

“Studying abroad is a wonderful way for students to bring learning to life and become better global citizens,” says Southern State Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Dr. Erika Goodwin. “There is never a safer, more economical way to travel and expand your knowledge of the world than with a study abroad trip. EF Study Abroad provides hands-on, student-centered tours that are memorable and fun. It is an experience with such an impact one never forgets,” Goodwin adds.

Leading the study abroad program at Southern State is Associate Professor of English Jeff Wallace, Philosophy Instructor Sam Ginn, and the Dean of Articulation and Transfer and Brown County Campus Director Dr. Peggy Chalker.

According to Professor Wallace, “traveling with colleagues and students is not just about seeing new places; it’s about experiencing something together.” He continues, “It is a chance to build relationships, both with the students and with each other. Whether you’re looking to expand your horizons, make new friends, or just take a break from the day-to-day routine, traveling with our college community offers experiences you can’t get in the classroom or office. The travel experience may even help professionals advance their careers.”

Study Abroad scholarships are available for up to $1,500. The deadline to apply is January 31, 2026.

Students enrolled in College Credit Plus are permitted to participate and must be at least 16 years of age. Students younger than 16 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

For questions and to learn more, please email Professor Wallace at [email protected] or call (800) 628-7722, Ext. 3675.

To view the planned itinerary and learn more about this great opportunity, please visit https://www.sscc.edu/academics/study-abroad/index.shtml.