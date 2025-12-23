The holidays are here! And for many of us, this can be as difficult as it is exciting. It makes sense why we might feel a bit out of sorts this time of year. The excitement of celebrations, gatherings, family, and lights, somehow manages to coexist with increased stress and expectations, financial burdens, and reminders of loved ones that we will be missing a little extra in the coming days. Combine that with less daylight and colder weather, and it makes sense why loneliness, irritability, overwhelm, and other mental health struggles might increase around the holidays and into the Winter season.

Knowing this information allows us to recognize a shift in our mood and identify some simple things that we can all do to make Winter a little easier. It’s the perfect time of year to prioritize whatever time you can spare between party planning and gift wrapping to check in with yourself. During the Holidays, many people find themselves constantly doing and pushing through without stopping to notice what their body is asking for. Hunger, exhaustion, tension, and emotional overload are often ignored when our mind is occupied. The body, however, uses these cues to communicate when something needs attention.

When we ignore these signals for too long, the nervous system stays dysregulated. This can show up as irritability, nervousness, low mood, poor sleep, or feeling emotionally numb. People often assume these changes are just part of the season, but they can be signs that our body is overwhelmed.

Checking in with your body does not have to be complicated or time consuming. It can be as simple as pausing for a moment and asking a few basic questions. “Have I eaten recently? Have I filled my water cup today? Am I rested enough to keep going? Do I need a break?” These small moments of awareness help prevent burnout before it takes hold.

Talking honestly about these experiences helps lighten the load, reduce the stigma, encourages others to share their struggles, and creates a sense of connectedness. When we make room for honesty, we create space for support.

Routines tend to get disrupted between all the hustle and bustle. Being mindful of this disruption and prioritizing regular meals, quality sleep, and self-care, whether by walking the dog, taking a warm bath, savoring that cup of coffee, calling an old friend, or simply taking time to notice the small things, helps keep us in the present moment and decrease stress.

If the holidays are hard for you, your feelings are valid. They’re hard for so many of us, and support is available. My hope is that you’re able to pause, be intentional, find courage to reach out if you’re feeling down, and find some peace and magic in this holiday season.

Lauren Kirk is a Psychiatric/Mental Health Nurse Practitioner and Adams County native who is passionate about giving back to her community by providing mental health support that is tailored to your individual needs. She owns and operates AYA Mental Health, a small mental health clinic located in Maysville that provides diagnostic assessments, medication management, care planning, and support in-person or virtually to Ohio and Kentucky residents. She recognizes the courage that it takes to reach out for mental health support and hopes that her work within the community will encourage others to ask for help when life gets tough.