As I watched the Bengals game this Sunday, it was great to see Joe Burrow and the rest of the team have fun again. Warm weather, a dominating football game, and a postgame conference without any negative comments – that was nice. However, the more Cincinnati wins now, the further they will drop down the draft board. The players play to win – I get that. But, at this point, each win is dropping further and further away from a player that could impact this defense in a hurry – such as Caleb Downs, Arvell Reese, Rueben Bain Jr, and others as we fall down the draft board. It’s a good sign to not see this team fold, but in the long run, it wouldn’t be too bad to lose the last couple games. Good news though, we can write a positive article, as this team looked stellar, let’s dive in:

· Since Week 12, Cincinnati has forced 11 turnovers – The most in the NFL. This is what Al Golden was hoping to see from Week 1.

· Ja’Marr Chase became the second fastest player in NFL history to reach 500 receptions – We might be watching the best wide receiver to ever step foot on a field right here in Cincinnati. Don’t waste it.

· Burrow threw for 309 yards and four touchdowns. When Higgins and Chase both play, he is lethal.

· Myles Murphy had a fumble recovery, five tackles, and a tackle for loss. He is showing some signs of development recently.

· If fully healthy, this team would have 10+ wins. Unfortunately, this is football though and injuries happen. This organization has to have depth.

· Only three of the top 15 paid quarterbacks in cap hits are looking at making the postseason as of right now. Again, rookie quarterback deals and spending money elsewhere might make more sense next time around.

· While Dax Hill had one of his best games, along with Josh Newton and Jordan Battle, I still hope this organization puts emphasis on secondary help this offseason.

Luis Robert Jr. to the Reds?

Rumors are just rumors, especially when the Reds are in the mix, but I would really like to see this one happen if the asking price was reasonable. I am not comfortable going into 2026 with Friedl as the every day centerfielder. This team needs power and Robert could provide that, but there certainly is some risk involved. The 28 year old Cuban White Sox center fielder was both a Gold Glove recipient and an All-Star in 2023. He’s a career .259 hitter, hit 38 home runs in 2023, and has been dealing with injuries ever since.

Robert is in the 85th percentile in bat speed and his average exit velocity is in the 68th percentile. In July last season, he raked .353 and had a .447 OBP. He hit .287 in August. He is the exact fit if reasonable that Cincinnati could fill the need for with power in the lineup. He will cost roughly $20 million and with arms at a premium, it would hurt to trade one, but Cincinnati must try something new. With Rhett Lowder returning and Chase Burns growing, maybe a Brady Singer trade could be the thought for Cincinnati? I’d love to see Chicago trade for Petty and Aguilar, but that would be an absolute fleece for the Reds. Cincinnati must do something and soon enough, there will not be enough “somethings” worth while to make a move at. ACT NOW!