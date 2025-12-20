SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kiera Scott
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Jeana Moss, Christopher Scott
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Soccer
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Getting to think in a different way, taking a break from academics
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
When it starts hailing in the middle of a track meet
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The last softball tournament where I slid to catch a ball in centerfield
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Breaking Benjamin
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Osaka, Japan
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Your Name”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Supernatural
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Wendy’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Megan Fox
FUTURE PLANS:
Attend OU for Information Systems Management