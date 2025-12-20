SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kiera Scott

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Jeana Moss, Christopher Scott

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track, Softball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Soccer

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Getting to think in a different way, taking a break from academics

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

When it starts hailing in the middle of a track meet

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The last softball tournament where I slid to catch a ball in centerfield

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Breaking Benjamin

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Osaka, Japan

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Your Name”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Supernatural

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Wendy’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Megan Fox

FUTURE PLANS:

Attend OU for Information Systems Management