The Ohio Valley CTC FFA Chapter has two December FFA Members of the Nonth. They are Ag Business junior Bryce Winterod and Ag Mechanics junior Conner Parks.

Bryce is always willing to volunteer to help anytime help is needed. Bryce has stepped up to make things happen and improve the chapter by giving of his time. There have been numerous times where Bryce has stayed after school to finish a task that needs to be done.

Conner is known for being very hands-on and for his ability to take direction. Conner has been staying very busy helping in his program’s shop. Conner never thinks twice when something needs to get done and is always the first to help. Conner has also been a very big help with getting the fruit sorted and ready for his classmates to deliver.

Thank you to these two juniors for everything they do for their OVCTC FFA programs.

Submitted by Kamryn Gibson, Ohio Valley CTC FFA Reporter