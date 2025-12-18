By Julia McCane-Knox

The holiday season brings a festive spirit to the Adams County Public Library and gives you many opportunities to enjoy reading, learning, and connecting with your community. We are adjusting our schedule for the holidays, so staff and patrons can spend time with loved ones. The buildings will close on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Holiday closures may pause in-person visits, yet your access to digital resources will continue without interruption.

The North Adams Library will hold Storytime on Tuesday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 30 at 11 a.m. These sessions will offer cheerful stories, early literacy adventures and a welcoming space for families during the holiday break. Storytime will take a brief pause at the other library locations because of the holiday schedule. Regular Storytime programming throughout the county will return during the second week of January, bringing a fresh season of learning and imagination for young children.

Holiday excitement continues at the North Adams Library through the Find the Santa Scavenger Hunt, which runs until the end of December. You can explore the library, while searching for the hidden Santa figures tucked around the building. Each discovery adds a spark of excitement to your visit and creates a joyful challenge for families looking for an engaging holiday activity. The scavenger hunt offers a playful way to enjoy the library, while celebrating the season.

Holiday closures do not limit your library experience, because digital resources remain available day and night. The Ohio Digital Library gives you access to e-books, audiobooks, magazines, and many other materials that support entertainment, relaxation, and exploration. You can borrow titles from home, during travel, or while enjoying a cozy evening indoors. Library databases remain available, as well. Business Source Premier helps you prepare for the year ahead with professional and research materials. Chilton Library supports anyone who needs reliable automotive information. Consumer Health Complete provides trustworthy health resources, and Home Improvement Source helps you gather ideas and instructions for projects around the house.

Families who will miss Storytime can take advantage of early literacy resources online. Daybydayoh.org offers daily book suggestions, songs, rhymes, and activities designed to encourage learning and family engagement at home. These simple moments help build early reading skills in fun, meaningful ways. World Book Early Learning brings young children into a colorful digital world filled with games and activities that support vocabulary building, comprehension skills, phonics practice, and reading readiness. These tools allow you to continue fostering a love of books during the holiday break.

The Adams County Public Library remains committed to supporting your curiosity, creativity, and enjoyment, whether you visit in person or explore from home. The holiday season offers a perfect moment to relax with a good book, discover a new resource, or share stories with someone you love. The staff looks forward to welcoming you back after the holidays and starting the new year with fresh programs, renewed energy, and plenty of reasons to visit your local library. Go to adamscolibrary.org or call us for more information. Manchester Library: 937-549-3359 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – West Union Library: 937-544-2591. Happy holidays!