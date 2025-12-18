By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

Inside the Seaman Police Department, Chief Margaret Edwards is known for her professionalism, steady leadership, and commitment to the village she serves. During the Christmas season, however, another side of the chief comes into view, one filled with color, character, and hundreds of wooden figures that bring warmth and personality to her home. Edwards is an avid nutcracker collector, and over the years her collection has become a meaningful holiday tradition rooted in faith, family, and community.

Edwards began collecting nutcrackers about a decade ago, a hobby that slowly grew into something much larger than she ever expected. “I have been collecting nutcrackers for about 10 to 12 years,” she said. What started as a handful of figures has grown into an impressive display. “Not counting the ornaments on my nutcracker tree I have roughly 200 nutcrackers,” Edwards explained, noting that the total continues to rise each holiday season.

What first attracted her to nutcrackers was their individuality. “I like that each one is unique,” she said. That sense of uniqueness made the figures feel personal rather than mass produced. Her earliest pieces reflected her profession. “I started with a few police officer ones then started gathering other career oriented ones,” Edwards said. Over time, the collection expanded beyond figurines to include themed household items. “Along with some hoodies, blankets, and door mats,” she added, laughing as she described how the collection naturally spread throughout her home.

Edwards describes the nutcrackers simply and sincerely. “I think they are adorable and the collection just started growing,” she said. Many of the pieces were not purchased by her at all, but given as gifts. Those gifts carry special meaning. “Several have been gifted and have a great deal of sentimental value and add to the overall appeal of the collection,” she said. Each one serves as a reminder of the person who gave it and the moment it was received.

Friends and family members have embraced Edwards’ love for nutcrackers and actively contribute to it. She recalled coming home from work to unexpected surprises. “I’ve come home from work and had them on my porch,” she said. Others help in their own way by keeping an eye out for new additions. “Friends and family pick them up, or tag me in posts about sales,” Edwards said. Those small acts of thoughtfulness have turned the collection into something shared, not just owned.

For Edwards, nutcrackers are a joyful part of Christmas, but they are not the most important part. When asked if they are her favorite part of the season, she was quick to put things into perspective. “Spending time with my kids and loved ones come before Nutcrackers,” she said, before adding, “Of course all of those are secondary to celebrating the birth of our lord and savior.” Her faith plays a central role in her holiday celebrations and is reflected in some of her most treasured pieces.

One of her favorite sets holds special spiritual significance. “One of my favorites is a set I was gifted, it’s Mary, Joseph, and Baby Jesus nutcrackers,” Edwards said. That set stands out among the many figures in her home. Close behind are collections tied to service and duty. “Then my military collection followed by my police officer collection,” she added, noting how those nutcrackers reflect important aspects of her life and career.

The collection has also become a family tradition, whether her children admit it or not. “As much as they like to deny it they always keep an eye out for ones I don’t have,” Edwards said. Each holiday season, her children often work together to find the perfect addition. “They usually purchase one together for me around the holidays,” she said. The tradition comes with plenty of good natured teasing. “They enjoy teasing me about ‘having a problem,’” Edwards added.

In a small village like Seaman, traditions are valued, and Edwards’ nutcracker collection offers a glimpse into the personal life of someone many residents know through her role as police chief. It reminds the community that behind the uniform is a person who cherishes faith, family, and the simple joys of the season. Visitors to her home are often drawn to the displays, sparking conversations and shared stories about Christmas traditions of their own.

There is also something fitting about a police chief collecting nutcrackers, figures long associated with protection and good fortune. While Edwards did not set out with that symbolism in mind, it resonates with those who see the collection as a reflection of her role in the community.

As each Christmas approaches, Edwards looks forward to adding new pieces and continuing the tradition that has grown alongside her family and career. Whether a nutcracker arrives as a surprise on the porch, a carefully chosen gift, or a tagged post online, each one represents connection and care.

In the end, Edwards’ collection is about more than quantity or decoration. It is about memories, relationships, and meaning. It reflects a life shaped by service, guided by faith, and enriched by family. For those who know her, the nutcrackers standing throughout her home serve as a colorful reminder that even in the most serious professions, there is room for joy, tradition, and a little holiday magic.