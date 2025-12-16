Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

A powerful winter storm swept through the Ohio Valley on Saturday, December 13, bringing accumulating snow, dangerous travel conditions and a blast of Arctic air that lingered well into the start of the new week across Adams, Brown and Highland counties.

Snow moved into the region during the day Saturday and continued into the evening hours, gradually intensifying as colder air pushed south. By Saturday night, roads across much of the tri-county area were snow covered, with untreated surfaces becoming increasingly hazardous. The combination of steady snowfall and falling temperatures made travel difficult, particularly after dark when visibility dropped and snow began to compact on roadways.

Snowfall totals varied across the region but were significant in many locations. In Adams County, observers reported 4.5 inches of snow northeast of Seaman by 8 a.m. Sunday, December 14. Another report from east of Seaman measured 3.7 inches by early Sunday morning. These totals were enough to coat secondary roads and rural routes, creating slick conditions that persisted into Sunday.

Brown County saw comparable amounts, with reports indicating five inches of snow two miles north of Saint Martin by Saturday evening. Georgetown also recorded five inches by late Saturday night, while Sardinia measured 4.5 inches by Sunday morning. These totals placed much of Brown County squarely within the core of the storm, with snowfall accumulating quickly during the evening hours when temperatures fell below freezing.

Highland County experienced the heaviest snowfall in the region. Just south southwest of Hillsboro, an observer reported 7.8 inches by 9:36 p.m. Saturday, while another location west northwest of Hillsboro measured 6.9 inches earlier that evening. Lynchburg received 6.6 inches by late Saturday night, and areas north northwest of Winchester reported four inches by Sunday morning. The heavier totals in Highland County led to particularly treacherous conditions, especially on less traveled roads.

Farther west, Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport recorded a storm total snowfall of 4.9 inches, setting a new daily snowfall record for December 13. While the airport lies outside the immediate coverage area, the record-setting snowfall underscores the strength and breadth of the storm system affecting the entire region.

As the snow tapered off late Saturday night and early Sunday, the story shifted from snowfall to extreme cold. Frigid air poured into the Ohio Valley early Sunday morning, driving temperatures into the single digits. Wind chills fell well below zero, making any time outdoors dangerous without proper protection. Despite some sunshine on Sunday, temperatures struggled to recover, with afternoon highs remaining in the teens and wind chills hovering near zero.

The cold intensified into Monday morning, December 15, when lows dropped below zero across parts of the region. A cold weather advisory remained in effect until 11 a.m. Monday, warning residents of the risks associated with prolonged exposure to the extreme cold. The bitter conditions complicated cleanup efforts, as snow and ice hardened on roads, sidewalks and driveways.

The impact of the storm and subsequent cold extended into local schools. The Adams County Ohio Valley School District and Manchester Local School District both announced closures for Monday, December 15, and Tuesday, December 16, citing hazardous travel conditions and dangerously low temperatures. District officials emphasized safety concerns for students and staff, particularly on rural routes where snow and ice lingered and temperatures remained well below freezing during the morning hours.

Local emergency services and road crews worked throughout the weekend and into the early part of the week to keep major routes passable. However, officials urged motorists to remain cautious, noting that shaded areas and secondary roads could remain icy even after plowing and treatment. Residents were also reminded to check on elderly neighbors and ensure pets were protected from the extreme cold.

The prolonged cold raised concerns about frozen pipes and increased heating demands. Residents were encouraged to take precautions, including insulating exposed pipes and allowing faucets to drip during the coldest periods. Fire departments also cautioned against unsafe heating practices as people sought to stay warm.

While temperatures remained bitterly cold through Monday morning, forecasters indicated a gradual warming trend later in the week, with highs climbing steadily after the Arctic air mass moved east. Even so, the winter storm left a lasting impression as one of the more impactful weather events of the season, delivering substantial snowfall followed by some of the coldest temperatures seen so far this winter.

For many across Adams, Brown and Highland counties, the storm served as a reminder of the challenges winter can bring, from snow-covered roads to life threatening cold. As cleanup continued and temperatures slowly moderated, residents were left digging out, thawing out and reflecting on a weekend when winter arrived in full force.