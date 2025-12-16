The winning drive in the state football championship game. The shot at the buzzer to claim the state basketball title. The rousing championship performance by the marching band at the state culminating event.

These experiences from high school sports and activities provide memories and conversations to last a lifetime. However, involvement in these programs also offers life-changing events off the field and court that prepare students for the next phases of life.

Recently, a number of high school students, coaches and administrators have been making a difference in the lives of people and reinforcing the importance of high school activities in our nation’s schools. Following are just a few of the remarkable individuals who have exhibited sportsmanship, random acts of kindness and concern for others.

Thanks to Others, High School Band Competes Despite Accident

Earlier this month, a tractor-trailer carrying band equipment for Austin (Texas) Vandegrift High School was hit by a train on its way to the Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) State Marching Band competition in San Antonio. Fortunately, no students were on the truck, and no injuries were reported.

With prelims scheduled later that day, other schools offered to lend their own instruments to help the Vandergrift marching band compete. San Antonio Reagan High School was among the schools that gave an equipment assist to Vandergrift, which enabled the school to continue in the UIL competition.

Thanks to the random acts of kindness from several schools, Vandergrift, which won the Class 6A competition in 2022 and 2023, finished third while Reagan High finished seventh.

“It is truly humbling to see this community of high school musicians pull together to support one another,” the (Leander) school district said in a statement to News 4 San Antonio/Fox SA. The Vandergrift Band, on its Instagram page, noted that “We couldn’t be prouder of the hard work, dedication and passion our students have every day.”

Football Team Plays Role Reversal to Support Marching Band

Few would argue that high school marching bands play a big role in creating excitement, energy and support at high school football games on Friday nights across the country. However, how many schools have reciprocated and supported the marching band? Kell High School in Marietta, Georgia, did just that.

At a recent band expo hosted by the Cobb County School District, the entire Kell High School football team attended to show appreciation for their school’s band performance.

In an article on the Cobb Sports website, David Roth, Kell High School director of bands, said, “Band members are so excited to have the football team cheer for them, which is a reversal of the norm. Usually, we cheer on the team when they’re on the field under the lights; having them cheer for us in our performing environment is so validating. My students consistently express gratitude and appreciation for the team’s support.”

“Honestly, this is the least we could do,” said Bobby May, Kell High School head football coach. “We presented the idea to our players, and they immediately bought into it. Their enthusiasm has grown each year. In fact, this year was by far our biggest turnout—it was amazing to see so many of our kids step up, get involved, and represent our program with pride.”

Quarterback Cedes Homecoming Crown to No. 1 Fan

It is easy for anyone to get wrapped up in their own life and fail to recognize the needs of others. But thanks to his involvement in high school sports and his leadership as the team’s quarterback, Trey Smith of Roswell (Georgia) High School is well-grounded for life ahead.

According to an article on WSB-TV.com, Smith when out of his way to acknowledge the team’s No. 1 fan. At a game last month when Smith was announced as the school’s homecoming king, he found Jake Jeffries, a fellow senior who has Down’s Syndrome, and presented him with his crown.

“It was a surreal moment,” said Jake’s father, Scott, who noted that Jake never misses a game. Scott said the coaches invited Jake to lead the team onto the field one time and then kept inviting him back. He regularly works with the training staff to fill water bottles.

Scott Jeffries said the whole stadium erupted into cheers when Smith recognized his son as the true homecoming king.

Volleyball Team Wins State Title, Presents Game Ball to Coach

In one of the most heart-wrenching stories in recent memory, Jayne Gibson-McHugh, one of the top female high school athletes in Colorado history and the highly successful coach at Valor Christian High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, passed away Saturday night after a courageous fight against an aggressive form of cancer. The circumstances surrounding her final day, which are available in more detail in an article on www.chsaanow.com, are spine-tingling.

On Saturday night, McHugh watched on television from her hospital bed as her Valor Christian team competed for its fourth consecutive state championship at the Denver Coliseum. McHugh was able to watch her team prevail and become the first 5A school to win four consecutive state volleyball titles.

“When we went into the final set of the state championship game, I had the team look down at the reminder they carried of Jayne on their shoe and to play for her,” said Trisha Kroll, the school’s interim coach this season. “They found another gear in that game. Jayne would have been so proud of how strong they were and how they competed to win for her, for the Lord, and for each other.”

After the game, several members of the team made their way to the hospital and presented McHugh with the game ball — a final tribute to the coach who had shaped their lives. Shortly thereafter Saturday night, McHugh’s fight quietly came to an end. Her legacy now lives on in every athlete she coached, every memory she created, and every future athlete who will walk the path she paved.

The value of high school activity programs? These four stories say it all.