By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Thursday, December 11, released body camera footage that provides new insight into the police pursuit and standoff that ended in the fatal shooting of Christopher Lindner in Adams County last month. The footage documents the final portion of the chase, the nearly hour long standoff, and the moments immediately after gunfire erupted at the Brush Creek Road property where Lindner died.

The video begins with an OSHP trooper picking up the pursuit on State Route 247 south of West Union. According to the footage, the chase reached speeds exceeding 70 miles per hour and included a brief off road portion as Lindner attempted to evade police. The pursuit ended when Lindner arrived at a residence along Brush Creek Road and ran inside before the trooper was able to stop him.

Initially, the video shows only one OSHP trooper on scene. The trooper takes cover and begins calling for additional units while attempting to monitor the residence. Over the next several minutes, additional troopers arrive, followed by officers from the West Union Police Department. Law enforcement can be seen positioning themselves around the property to establish a perimeter.

