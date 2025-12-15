Alright, I’ve discussed it before, but it’s time to discuss this yet again. Joe Burrow is a top three quarterback in this league, so let me start with that before diving in. When he is dialed in, he has better accuracy than anyone I’ve ever watched. Cincinnati is lucky that they’ve had him on their roster, but he is not to be held without criticism. I hate when cities fall so far in love with an athlete that they can’t criticize them – sounds politically familiar, huh? While Joe Burrow isn’t the problem in Cincinnati, he certainly is part of the problem. If you think he is 0% to blame and want to blame everyone else, I certainly believe that is foolish. Let’s dive in…

· 2025 – Turf Toe, 2023 – Hand Wrist Ligament and Calf Strain, 2022 – MCL Sprain, Knee Strain, 2021 – Hand Finger Dislocation, 2020 – MCL Tear, PCL Tear, Meniscus Tear, Rib Fracture. While you can blame the offensive line all you want, Burrow would likely have these injuries playing anywhere in the NFL. It’s unfortunate, but when you look at Cincinnati’s bad records, look at how much time Joe has missed.

· Recently, we all read Joe Burrow’s comments that were, shall I say – not one of a leader? Look, he is human, I get that. But this city is looking for a leader and that certainly isn’t the comments of a leader looking to bring this team out of a major slide.

· “Ownership never spends money…” Blah blah blah – give me a break. They spent more than anyone in the NFL last year. Burrow was publicly open on paying Trey, Tee, and Chase. Guess what? They did. Look what that did for us? But sure, let’s blame Mike Brown and family only. If they wouldn’t have paid Tee and found a few additions on defense, the same fan base would’ve been livid and called him cheap. Lose-Lose situation.

· Last season, Joe Burrow was healthy for a full season with a Triple Crown winning receiver and didn’t make the playoffs. I am not fully beating down Joe Burrow just so you know, but it’s time to realize he is human and isn’t able to carry this team’s defensive issues – while also not being perfect offensively. Burrow played terrible last week to knock this team out of playoff contention.

Action Items

· Fire Zac Taylor – Years Past Due

· Let Trey Hendrickson walk – Good Riddance

· Fire Duke Tobin – Years Past Due

· Give Al Golden one more year with a new defense

· Do not hire Lou Anarumo back – Need something fresh

· Joe Brady, Brian Flores, Jon Gruden, Matt Burke, Vance Joseph – Someone who knows how to win in the NFL. Bring them in

· Nail the draft, offensive line depth, secondary, and run stoppers are all needed. Ossai and Murphy have provided me a little bit of confidence these last few games. Stewart is still a “toss-up”

· Bring Dalton Risner back in 26, Ossai back in 26, Karras back in 26.

· Find a backup quarterback that can win games if/when Joe goes down. Let’s also not forget, Joe Burrow is approaching 30 years old. That is no longer young in the NFL.

· If you made it this far, I am proud of you. I don’t expect you to agree with everything, but I am glad you were able to not shut it down as soon as I criticized Joe Burrow.