Helen Ruth Fetters, 89, of West Union, Ohio, passed away peacefully Monday, December 8, 2025 at the Adams County Manor in West Union. Helen was born February 17, 1936 in Tiffin Township in Adams County. Helen was preceded in death by father, Robert Henry Osman and mother, Marjorie Maxine Thatcher; husband, Marion Fetters; one son, Randy Fetters; and one brother Robert Henry Osman III

Helen is survived by two daughters, Ruth (Don) Young and Linda Young, both of West Union; grandchildren, Michelle Rigdon, Leslie (Garett) Koehler, Lindsey (Sean) Richardson and Emily Young and step granddaughter, Krissy Woolums (David) Cobb; great grandchildren, Cody and Cory Rigdon, Eli Jones, Abrah Nicholson, Aralyn Koehler and Thaddeus Koehler; step great granddaughter, Bethany Baker; step great grandson, Ethan Cobb; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Helen lived a life centered around family, hard work, and community. She retired after 30 years from Adams County Job & Family Services and later from Adams County Hospital. She dedicated many years of service to helping others. She was a member of the Twilight Club for more than 50 years and loved spending time with family and playing bingo. Known to many as Mamaw Helen, her warmth, humor and steady presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

The visitation is from 12 – 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The funeral is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union.

The interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

The interment is at the West Union Cemetery.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.