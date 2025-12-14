SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Gracie Phillips
SCHOOL:
West Union High School
PARENTS:
Lisa Phillips, Jacob Phillips
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Volleyball
FAVORITE SPORT:
Volleyball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Making friends, the memories
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama and that it has to end
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Going to Tennessee with the volleyball team and building friendships with everyone
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Megan Maroney
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
The Bahamas
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Spiderman”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Grimm
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Science
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Spending time with my boyfriend at Mi Camino
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
My nephew
FUTURE PLANS:
Obtain my RN and become a nurse