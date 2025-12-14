SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Gracie Phillips

SCHOOL:

West Union High School

PARENTS:

Lisa Phillips, Jacob Phillips

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Volleyball

FAVORITE SPORT:

Volleyball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Making friends, the memories

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama and that it has to end

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Going to Tennessee with the volleyball team and building friendships with everyone

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Megan Maroney

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

The Bahamas

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Spiderman”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Grimm

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Science

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Spending time with my boyfriend at Mi Camino

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

My nephew

FUTURE PLANS:

Obtain my RN and become a nurse