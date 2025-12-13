SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Joel Blythe
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Teresa Blythe
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Football, Basketball, Golf, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Football
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Winning
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Losing
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Junior year beating Pendleton County in the first game of the season
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Zach Top
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
New Zealand
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Waterboy”
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Lunch
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Playing golf
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Texas Roadhouse
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Justin Jefferson
FUTURE PLANS:
College