SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Joel Blythe

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Teresa Blythe

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Football, Basketball, Golf, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Football

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Winning

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Losing

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Junior year beating Pendleton County in the first game of the season

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Zach Top

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

New Zealand

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Waterboy”

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Lunch

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Playing golf

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Texas Roadhouse

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Justin Jefferson

FUTURE PLANS:

College