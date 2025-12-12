Jakki O’Brien gained her wings on November 26, 2025 after a long and courageous battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her husband, Charles O’Brien; daughter, Bekki O’Brien (Jason); and granddaughter, Elyse O’Brien (Josh).

She is also survived by her brother, Charlie (Ann-Marie) Vavricka; sister, Dawn Knoff; grandsons, Eric O’Brien (Paige); Trevor O’Brien (Tiffany); Dylan O’Brien (Kate); and Skylar Anderson (Annie); as well as many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by sons Gordon O’Brien and Marc O’Brien; and grandson, Lucas O’Brien.

Jakki was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend whose gentle spirit, kind smile, and unwavering faith touched everyone who knew her. A proud and committed member of Adams County Baptist Church, she lived her life with kindness, strength, and grace.

May her memory continue to bring comfort, and her love live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.