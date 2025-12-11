Paul Ryan Hoskins, 35, of Clearwater, Florida (formerly of West Union, Ohio), passed away at his home on November 30, 2025. Paul was born June 8, 1990 at Georgetown Hospital.

Paul is survived by his parents, Paula and Morgan Butler; his brothers Dustin (Veronica) Hartman, Kristian (Isis) Hartman, and Nekii Butler; and his life partner, Andy Abbott. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents James and Lora Hackworth and Kathy Butler; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a very special aunt and uncle, Edna and Dana Ward.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Daniel Brian Hoskins; maternal grandfather Paul Butler; great-grandparents Red and Jewel Butler and Doy and Mabel Manning; paternal grandparents Oscar and Laura Hoskins; and two aunts, Anna Faye Snyder and Irma Horton.

Paul graduated from West Union High School in 2009. After moving with his family to Clearwater in 2011, he dedicated several years to supporting individuals with disabilities in living independently—work he cherished and approached with compassion. Paul later attended St. Petersburg College to pursue a career in law enforcement. Although significant health challenges kept him from completing that path, he continued to help others in every way he could. His kindness, loyalty, and quiet determination shaped the way he moved through the world and the relationships he built.

Prior to his passing, Paul arranged for his care with The National Cremation Society of Clearwater and requested that no visitation or formal service be held. His family will schedule a celebration of life in Ohio at a later date.

Paul touched the lives of many and will be deeply missed, especially by his family and those who knew and loved him.

The family welcomes cards at their home: 1862 Lombardy Dr., Clearwater, FL 33755