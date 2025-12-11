Kendall Leo Tumbleson entered his eternal rest on Sunday, December 7, 2025 at the age of 84 at thOhioValleyHospicoHope in Seaman,Ohio. He was born on May 30, 1941 in Bentonville, Ohio, to Leo and Faye (Jackson) Tumbleson. Kendall was the youngest of three children. He will be deeply missed, with memories cherished forever.

Kendall is survived by his faithful wife of 62 years (63 years in January), Shelby (Baldwin) Tumbleson; his daughter, Susan (Kevin) Shupert of Bentonville, Ohio; and his son, Greg (Andrea) Tumbleson of Fredericktown, Ohio. He was the loving grandfather to Matthew and Amanda Morrison; Zachary Tumbleson, Rachel (Ben) Dehmlow, Steven Tumbleson (Katie Mull), and Titus Tumbleson. He was also blessed to be the great-grandfather of Eden Dehmlow. He is survived by several sister and brothers-in-law, and their families. Kendall was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmie Tumbleson; sister, Kay Myers (Frank) of Tipp City, Ohio; his beloved parents, Leo and Faye Tumbleson; as well as his father and mother-in-law, Milford and Martha Baldwin; and son-in-law, Robbie Morrison.

Kendall grew up strong on the family farm in Bentonville; milking cows, baling hay, raising tobacco, and helping his Dad and family. This love of the land never went away, and he was happiest when he was outside on his tractor, mowing hay or working the farm.

After graduating from Manchester High School in 1959, Kendall continued to work on the family farm, did custom hay baling with his dad, and delivered fertilizer and farm supplies. In March 1962, he met the love of his life, Shelby, in Manchester, and they married on January 4, 1963; beginning a life of love. Not starting with much, they purchased a farm near Bentonville, remodeled a house, and lovingly worked to start their family and build a great life together. Their example of love and dedication to one another has been embedded into their family ever since.

When the family farm was not big enough to support two families, Kendall went to work at the Favorite Baking Company in Manchester, hio for ten years; then on to Copeland in West Union for a couple of years; and finally, to Dayton Power & Light (Stuart Station) for 30 years, where he retired. It was at DP&L that his talents of working with his hands and mind made him an excellent technician, primarily on Unit 2, keeping the equipment running and the electricity flowing. Kendall was a trustworthy, reliable, and very hard worker; and he enjoyed his co-workers there, as they did him. Outside of his regular jobs, Kendall served as Sprigg Township Clerk for 20 years.

Kendall will be remembered as a humble man that loved others, not having a bad thing to say about others, and helping anyone that needed his help. He had a big heart, a contagious laugh, and a happy smile; because he loved life and always had hope for the future. As grandkids came along, Kendall loved to sit with them and hear all about what they were doing or had planned; and enjoyed being a part of their sporting events, graduations, and moves into college.

Kendall loved watching sports; especially the Cincinnati Reds, Bengals, Bearcats, Ohio State, car racing, and truck and tractor pulls. He liked to collect ballcaps, and was normally not seen without

one when outside the house. He also liked tracking the weather and reading daily and weekly newspapers.

Kendall attended the Bible Baptist Church in West Union, Ohio the last several years; until his health kept him away. He was also a 50-year member of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio.

The family is very appreciative of the doctors and nurses that provided care for Kendall over the last few years at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville, KY; helping him to ferociously battle his terrible blood disorder with courage and hope. Also most recently, the very caring hospice nurses at Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Bible Baptist Church, 9840 State Route 41 (St. Rt. 41), West Union, OH 45693

The funeral service will begin immediately following visitation at 1 p.m. with burial to follow at Kirker Cemetery.

After the service at the cemetery, family are invited back to the church for a meal. (Funeral services are being provided by the Thompson Meeker Funeral Home)

Memorials may be made on behalf of Kendall to either the Bible Baptist Church, or Ohio Valley Hospice of Hope.

May you rest in peace our dear Kendall. We will always remember your quick smile and joyous laugh; your servant heart, humility, and love for all of us. We will miss you deeply, but know that you are in a better place now, waiting for the rest of us to join you. Our memories with you will be cherished forever.