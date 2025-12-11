By Ryan Applegate

People’s Defender

The Adams County Training and Business Center is preparing to take another major step in its mission to strengthen the local workforce as it launches a new Adult HVAC Certification Program in January 2026. The program, offered in partnership with BC Adult Career Campuses, marks the center’s first long-term technical training pathway for adults in a high-demand trade and comes after a year of rapid expansion across nearly all of ACTBC’s educational and workforce programs.

Since opening, ACTBC has grown into the county’s central hub for adult learning, job readiness, and community education. Its newly released annual update highlights that more than 500 residents participated in classes over the past year while dozens entered workforce pathways in skilled trades, healthcare, and adult education. Economic development leaders say the upcoming HVAC certification course represents a major milestone because it fills a local workforce need and creates a strong career option for working adults.

During a recent tour of the center, Adams County Economic Development Director Paul Worley walked through the newly completed HVAC lab that will serve both high school students and adults. The lab contains a full range of commercial and residential heating and cooling systems, electrical components, and diagnostic tools. Much of the equipment was installed with help from the first group of Ohio Valley Career & Technical Center students who began the high school HVAC program this fall.

“This fall, the CTC launched its new HVAC program here. The students take their core classes at the CTC, but their hands-on technical lab is right here in this building. And this is the same lab we will use for the adult HVAC class starting in January,” Worley explained.

Fourteen high school students are currently enrolled, including juniors and seniors, and instructor Tommy Mefford has guided them through everything from wiring and electrical basics to refrigeration and heating systems. The students have even helped build parts of the training lab, a process that Worley said has boosted their skills and confidence.

“We gave them the tools and the space, and they are learning as they go,” Worley said. “The goal is the same as all our other CTC programs: get students through the program, give them the skills they need, and help them enter the workforce.”

Students who complete the high school program graduate with industry-aligned credentials that prepare them for entry-level HVAC positions or additional training. For adults, the upcoming 600-hour certification program provides a comprehensive pathway into the field. Running from January 12 through October 31, 2026, classes will be held Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings along with one Saturday per month. The schedule is intentionally designed for people balancing work and family responsibilities.

The program is fully eligible for FAFSA grants and student loans and includes EPA 608 certification, OSHA-10, NCCER Core, and extensive hands-on lab work using the HVAC systems installed at ACTBC. Worley said the course was shaped through conversations with employers who need skilled workers.

“With all this training at the center, we are investing in our people,” Worley said. “Whether someone needs a GED to get an entry-level job or wants additional training to earn a better wage, they can do that here. Our goal is to improve the quality of life for families across Adams County.”

Adult education remains one of the strongest pillars of the center. Through its partnership with Southern State Community College’s Aspire program, ACTBC served 51 adult learners this year, providing more than 1,500 hours of GED preparation and foundational skills instruction. Six students completed the Foundations for the Trades pre-apprenticeship, and healthcare credentialing programs continued to accelerate. Since June 2024, ACTBC has graduated 20 Certified Clinical Medical Assistant students across three cohorts, including six who earned their high school diploma through the Adult Diploma Program. Four State Tested Nursing Assistant classes have served 22 students since February, with additional diploma earners among them.

Driver training expanded as well, with Vickie’s Driving Academy offering monthly classes and Driver’s Testing Ohio using the site for on-site examinations. In addition, over 500 residents participated in community workshops covering sourdough baking, AI literacy, small business development, QuickBooks, Microsoft Excel, the Ignite Adams County Entrepreneurship Bootcamp, and more.

Worley noted that ACTBC also serves as a community space. The center now houses Meals on Wheels, giving the program updated kitchen and preparation space. Seniors also use the building for card games and social gatherings, a valuable addition after many activities paused during the pandemic.

“Our focus is education and job training, but this building also supports community service,” Worley said. “We are using every square foot we can to benefit the community.”

The building’s transformation is also meaningful for local residents who remember it as the former IGA grocery store. Many commercial buildings in Adams County sit vacant for years once businesses close, but county leaders were determined to give this space a new purpose. The redevelopment project began in 2019 or 2020 and was funded through a combination of DP&L settlement money, state support, and Appalachian Regional Commission funding.

“Once you build the building, you have to fill it with programs,” Worley said. “It has been a long time since Adams County had anything like an adult education campus. This is our building. This is a place we can use for adult higher education and workforce development, and that is what we set out to achieve.”

With multiple tenants, expanded programming, and the upcoming launch of the Adult HVAC Certification Program, the center is steadily fulfilling its mission. The Adams County Board of Commissioners praised the progress in its annual update, stating, “The Adams County Training and Business Center is strengthening our workforce and creating real opportunities for local families. Workforce development is essential to economic development, and the progress made this year reflects our commitment to helping residents build skills, secure better jobs, and improve their quality of life. We look forward to continued growth in the year ahead.”

As the first class of adult HVAC students prepares to begin training in January, ACTBC is poised to continue building momentum. For residents seeking new skills, new opportunities, and new pathways to better jobs, the center has quickly become one of the county’s most valuable resources.