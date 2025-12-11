News Release

The Adams County Community Foundation recently presented its sixth grant award through the “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Holiday Initiative, awarded to the Community Care Center in Manchester, Ohio. This grant supports the Center’s ongoing mission to provide food, clothing, and compassionate assistance to families in need throughout the area.

Founded in 2002 and led by Ben Wright, the Community Care Center has grown from serving just 38 families to assisting more than 1,400 households annually—including children, seniors, and individuals experiencing homelessness. Located at 212 East Second Street in Manchester, the Center operates a food pantry, clothing bank, and welcoming community space where all are treated with dignity and respect. The Center is entirely volunteer-run and relies on local donations and grants to meet the rising demand for essential services.

“Ben Wright and his team of volunteers represent the very best of Adams County,” said John Condon, treasurer of the Adams County Community Foundation. “They exemplify what it means to care for our neighbors, and we’re honored to support their work this holiday season.”

Kent Gulley, Foundation director, added, “As we visit nonprofit organizations in Adams County, we are impressed not only by their operational efficiency but, more importantly, by the dedication of the volunteers who tirelessly give back to their community.”

The Foundation’s Neighbors Helping Neighbors initiative was created to uplift and support frontline organizations that bring hope, stability, and essential resources to Adams County residents. The program focuses on providing targeted funding to community-based nonprofits that address food insecurity, support at-risk children, and build strong pathways to opportunity.

“We’re grateful beyond words,” said Ben Wright. “This grant helps keep our doors open and our shelves stocked for families who have nowhere else to turn. Every dollar means someone gets a warm meal, a coat, or a little kindness when they need it most.”

As more families grapple with rising costs and limited access to resources, the Community Care Center continues to face increasing demand for services. Despite these challenges, Wright and his team of volunteers remain steadfast in their mission—providing not just food and clothing, but also a sense of community, dignity, and compassion to all who walk through their doors.

The Adams County Community Foundation encourages residents to join in supporting local organizations like the Community Care Center, an approved Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) agency.

For more information about the Adams County Community Foundation visit www.accfo.org, follow them on Facebook, or contact them at PO Box 185, West Union, OH 45693, phone (937) 544-8659.