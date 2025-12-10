By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Our “Merry Little Christmas” Christmas Cheer program has all names claimed, thanks to you! Businesses and individuals of our county have thoughtfully chosen names to help someone have a wonderful Christmas by being remembered and receiving items from his/her wish list. Thank you all so much for your generosity and giving spirit to brighten someone’s day. Please drop off gift-wrapped items to the Senior Citizens office by Monday, December 15 for distribution.

Have you seen our flyer on Facebook for a “Dog Drive”? We are collecting new or gently used blankets and towels, along with toys and food for the Adams County Dog Pound. Please help us show some love to all the fur babies while awaiting their fur-ever homes. You may drop off items at our office by Thursday, December 18. Thank you!

Dates to remember:

· December 18 – Free Lunch & Game Day

· December 19 – Our office will be closing to the public at 11 a.m. for our Staff Holiday Celebration.

· December 25, 26 – We will be closed for the holiday.

Why Are The Holidays Important for Seniors? – From caringplaces.com

Holidays are fun for all ages, but the holidays for seniors are especially important. Holidays mean fun activities to look forward to, time with family, and holiday spirit.

Time with Family – One of the primary reasons the holidays are so important for seniors is because it brings the family together. Time with family is critical at all stages in life, but it can be of special importance to seniors. For many older adults, the holidays are one of the only times during the year when the entire family gets together. Seniors are reconnected with family members who live out of town and can enjoy the quality time that can be difficult to find during most times of the year.

Combating Loneliness – It is very common for seniors to experience loneliness, which can result in negative health side effects. Spending time with family, friends, and neighbors during the holidays can do wonders for mental health and keep feelings of loneliness and isolation at bay.

Sharing Traditions and Bond with Younger Generations – One of the great parts about celebrating holidays is the special traditions that families share. Traditions only survive when they are passed from generation to generation. Seniors play a special role in keeping traditions alive. Holidays create a unique space for seniors to bond with younger generations and create lifelong memories.

Reconnecting Spiritually – For some seniors, the holidays are a time to reconnect with faith. Many families incorporate a religious or spiritual element into their holiday celebrations, and these activities can be significant for seniors by bringing a sense of purpose or peace they take with them for the rest of the year. Attending a church service can also be an excellent way to connect with community members and find a place of belonging when the holidays are over.

Make This Year a Special Holiday for Seniors – Holidays for seniors can be the source of some of the most cherished times of the year. Take a moment this season to pay attention to what your senior friend or family member needs or wants. Make an effort to understand why holidays are so important to seniors and make this year extra special.

Just A Thought: “The true spirit of Christmas lies in the moments we create and the love we share—family, laughter, and the warmth of togetherness.” ~Author Unknown