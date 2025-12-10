Felony Arraignments: 9

Felony Sentencings: 11

Felony Trials: 0

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 11 a.m., Jeremiah Walker, age 42, was sentenced pursuant to voluntary pleas of guilty to the Non-Support of a Dependent, a felony of the fifth degree, in violation of ORC 2919.21B1A and three counts of Failure to Appear in relation to a felony charge, felonies of the fourth degree, in violation of ORC 2937.99A. In case numbers CRI 20230053, 20240022, 20240120, 20240201 Jeremiah Walker was sentenced to a total prison term of forty-one (41) months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections. It is further ordered the defendant Walker pay restitution to the victim of $44,229.67.

On Tuesday, November 4t, 2025 at 2 p.m., Matthew Podiak, age 37, was sentenced pursuant to a voluntary plea of guilty to Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol, a felony of the third degree due to his prior convictions, in violation of ORC 4511.19A1A. This is following a previous mistrial on March 11, 2025. Matthew Podiak was sentenced to one (1) year in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitations and Corrections with two additional years suspended. A prison sentence is mandatory in this case. At the conclusion of Podiak’s one year in prison, Podiak will be placed on Community Control for a period of three (3) years with special terms and conditions as follows: completion of a mandatory sixty day residential alcohol abuse treatment program to commence immediately upon Podiak’s release from prison, completion of 120 hours of community service, pay a fine of $2,500, and attend one AA meeting per week for two years. Additionally, Podiak will have a mandatory driver’s license suspension of three years and should he obtain driving privileges he is required to have restricted vehicle plates with an interlock alcohol monitoring system installed on vehicles he operates. As a result of the plea negotiations, case number CRI 20240160 is dismissed with prejudice.

